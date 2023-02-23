The meeting between Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping threatens a change in Russia’s war against Ukraine





Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow soon, even as Putin continues to wage a war in Ukraine that has at times caught Xi off guard, according to US intelligence. The Russian President confirmed Xi’s planned journey Wednesday. While China has at times been confused or surprised by Putin’s approach to the war, according to a 2022 analysis by the US intelligence community, the upcoming meeting could be a sign that Beijing may change its mind. on the extent to which he is prepared to support Putin. war in Ukraine nearly a year after the invasion. China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, visited Moscow just this week to meet Russian Security Council chief Nikolay Patrushev and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, with Ukraine in the lead. Wang hinted that China’s relations with Russia are solid at present and he wants to strengthen Sino-Russian relations. Beijing could also consider providing lethal aid to Russia to contributing more directly to the cause, according to an assessment that US Secretary of State Tony Blinken released this week. China could be considering sending a whole range of things from ammunition to the weapons themselves, US Secretary of State Tony Blinken warned CBS News this week. Beijing has already provided non-lethal support for the Russian war effort, according to Blinken. There are other signs that China is interested in getting more involved in Ukraine. Both Wang and Lavrov had an in-depth discussion on the Ukraine issue this week, with Wang emphasizing how important it is not to give up on peace efforts, according to Xinhua News Agency. The hope is that all parties can overcome difficulties, continue to create conditions for dialogue and negotiations, and seek an effective path to a political settlement, Wang said, according to Xinhua. The meeting comes amid pressure from Beijing for peace talks on Ukraine, according to The Wall Street Journal. The Beijing-Moscow relationship has been changing in recent months. Just weeks before Putin invaded Ukraine last year, Xi and Putin entered into a so-called partnership without limits. But Xi did not directly endorse the war and was ultimately unsettled by Putin’s approach to the war, according to a CIA analysis. China wants to ensure that its most important partner in world affairs is not isolated. China could also monitor Russia’s efforts to invade Ukraine and learn from its potential interests in invading Taiwan, U.S. officials and lawmakers have warned. Russia’s floundering war in Ukraine could provide warning signals to China that its potential plans to invade Taiwan could face strong odds. Xi can also recognize that his closest partner on the world stage needs support, said Jacob Stokes, Biden’s former national security aide and former acting special adviser to the vice president on Asia policy, at the Daily Beast. If Xi continues to provide lethal aid to Russia, it is likely a sign that Xi is interested in working to solidify a standoff between Russia and Ukraine and ensuring that Russia does not suffer total defeat. said Stokes, now a senior researcher for CNAS’ Indo-Pacific Security Program. What he’s saying is that China wants to make sure its most important partner in global affairs isn’t isolated despite the war in Ukraine, Stokes told The Daily Beast.

