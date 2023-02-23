Muslim community leaders praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi for abolishing triple talaq and empowering women





Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed by Muslim leaders Photo: ANI New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was hailed by leaders of several Muslim organizations on Wednesday. Prime Minister Modi has been praised for his government’s stance on Triple Talaq and for taking steps to empower women in the Muslim community. Leaders of various Muslim organizations praised Prime Minister Modi’s government for taking several measures for the welfare of minorities while attending the event “All India Minority Conclave – Role of Minorities in Amrit Kaal” organized by the NID Foundation. Expressing his views on the abolition of triple talaq, the President of Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association India noted that Islam also does not accept the practice of triple talaq. The action taken against Triple Talaq by the government led by Prime Minister Modi is a good step. This is a good step towards empowering women. We respect this initiative, said the head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association India. Ahsan Ghouri, director of external affairs for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, also praised Modi for taking steps to bring the country to the path of development. Prime Minister Modi has taken many steps for the country and the minorities and that should be appreciated. Good things are to be appreciated and we appreciate them, Ghouri said. #WATCH | Islam also does not accept the practice of triple talaq. So this step of Prime Minister Modi’s government is a good first t.co/kAKiagWA2i — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2023 #WATCH | Leaders of various Muslim organizations commend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for taking several steps to t.co/MR9vAaxat2 — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2023 On August 1, 2019, the bill against Triple Talaq became law. The Modi government made the law against Triple Talaq to implement the Supreme Court judgment. On May 18, 2017, the Supreme Court declared Triple Talaq unconstitutional. The Modi government has argued that the abolition of the Triple Talaq has strengthened the socio-economic, fundamental and constitutional rights of Muslim women.

