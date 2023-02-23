Imran Khan slams PDM-led government for austerity campaign





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan addressing party workers and supporters via video link from his residence in Zaman Link on February 22, 2023. Instagram/imrankhan.pti

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan on Wednesday lambasted the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government shortly after it unveiled a series of austerity measures aimed at easing the burden of the national kitty in a context of economic crisis.

If you want to do something [for the country]then bring your [looted] money from abroad, Khan said while addressing the nation via video link.

Meanwhile, the PTI leader paid tribute to his party’s workers and supporters in Lahore for participating in the arrest movement of Jail Bharo Tehreek which started earlier in the day.

The incumbent government has unveiled austerity measures to save 200 billion rupees aimed at keeping the country afloat as the nation prepares to meet International Monetary Fund (IMF) conditions to release the next tranche of a facility $1.1 billion loan.

Two days ago, the lower house of parliament also unanimously approved the government’s much-needed 170 billion rupee mini-budget, a mandatory measure to apply for the loan from the global lender.

Speaking harshly to the PDM, a group of nine political parties, coalition government, Imran Khan said the leaders should stop misleading people by sharing plans to reduce the number of government vehicles and sell land. I thought there would be a big decision. [They must be] worried about the nation.

He also reiterated the government’s promise to fix the country. Even an enemy won’t do what happened [in the country] over the past 10 months. The coalition government came to power after toppling the Imran Khan-led PTI government in a no-confidence vote last April.

Lamenting the state of the economy, the ousted Prime Minister said: Industries have closed and people have been left unemployed. You and your animators are responsible for this inflation.”

Reiterating his request, Khan said that the leadership of the coalition government, after coming to power, had their corruption cases quashed.

Returning to his campaign of arrest by the courts, the PTI President said: The Jail Bharo movement was started from Lahore. He was initiated to break the chains of fear.

He added that the nation is now ready for a revolution and will not be fooled.

Following sedition cases filed against his party leaders, including Fawad Chaudhry, Azam Swati and Shahbaz Gill, Imran Khan on February 4 announced “Jail Bharo Tehreek”.

Lashing out at the administration headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz, the ousted prime minister said: The nation is ready to take to the streets. Our goal is for the rule of law and the Constitution to prevail in the country, not the law of the jungle.

The cricketer-turned-politician said his party launched the Haqiqi Azadi (true freedom) movement on April 10 last year. My movement Haqiqi Azadi is to liberate the country from traitors.

Speaking about the possibility of upcoming elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) while castigating the interim setup in the two provinces, the PTI leader said: The interim government cannot exist after 90 days. If the polls are delayed after 90 days, then the nation will have to walk out.

Khan said his party would come to power no matter what. The nation will have to protect the Constitution of this country.

The former Prime Minister, while criticizing the role of Chief Electoral Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja in not publishing the election schedule, argued that Article 6 for high treason should be applied to the head of electoral bodies .

Two days ago, President Dr. Arif Alvi set April 9 as the date for the Punjab and KP provincial assembly elections, a decision condemned by the government as unconstitutional and illegal.

The president’s decision came hours after the ECP reaffirmed its decision not to consult the president on the dates of the elections to the two provincial assemblies.

Moreover, the PTI Chairman also thanked the people for being there when he appeared before the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday to seek protection bond in the case relating to the protests outside the Commission offices. Electoral Pakistan (ECP). Khan was released on bail until March 3 by the province’s top court.

