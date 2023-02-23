Trump attacks Georgia grand jury chairwoman during media tour





Former President Trump blasted the Georgia grand jury chairperson investigating her efforts to interfere with the state’s 2020 election results over her “revealing” insights into grand jury recommendations this week.

“This Georgia case is ridiculous, a strictly political continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time. Now you have an extremely energetic young woman, the ‘chairman’ of the racist prosecutor’s special grand jury, making the rounds and doing a media tour revealing, incredibly, the inner workings and thoughts of the grand jury,” Trump posted on Truth.Social.

“This is not JUSTICE, this is illegal kangaroo court,” he continued. “Atlanta leads the nation in murder and other violent crimes. All I did was make TWO PERFECT PHONE CALLS!!!”

Foreman Emily Kohrs was interviewed by multiple media outlets to provide insight into the grand jury report, which was partially released last week. She told CNN’s Kate Bolduan on ‘Erin Burnett OutFront’ that it would be a “good guess” if more than a dozen people were charged as a result of the investigation.

“There may be names on this list that you wouldn’t expect. But the big name that everyone is asking me about — I don’t think you’ll be shocked,” Kohrs said.

Speaking of the people and crimes listed in the report, she told The New York Times that “it’s not a shortlist,” but declined to name those recommended for indictment. Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and 16 other Republicans who held a meeting to carry out a fake election plot by voting to certify Trump’s election were among the known targets of the investigation.

The Associated Press first identified Kohrs as the foreman.

In an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday, reporters told Kohrs that Trump thanked the grand jury on Truth Social, implying in the post that he had been given “full exoneration.” After hearing this from reporters, she “rolled her eyes” and “burst out laughing,” according to the report.

Retired general on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict: “It would bring us much closer to a cold war if China were actively involved in helping Russia”

New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman, who has frequently covered Trump over the years, criticized Kohrs’ media appearances, telling CNN’s “This Morning” on Wednesday that the interviews are “not helpful” to the US prosecutor. Fulton County, Fani Willis (D), who led the investigation.

“I’ve covered the courts occasionally for the past 20 years, more than that. I’ve never heard of a grand jury foreman speaking that way,” Haberman said. “Now it’s an inquest grand jury. It’s not a grand jury. But even still, I’ve never seen anything like it.

“If I’m the prosecutor, I’m not sure I want this media tour to happen because I’m confident Donald Trump’s lawyers are going to use it, just based on what I heard last night from from people, to try to make the case that it’s damaging in terms of what she’s saying,” she continued.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/3869576-trump-attacks-georgia-grand-jury-forewoman-over-media-tour/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos