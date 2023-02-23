Responding to the fate of nominating laureates, said President Joko Widodo





Heri Aprizal| President Joko Widodo reacted to the honor worker program, which is getting complicated and has not yet been clear. JAKARTA, RAKYATBENGKULU.COM – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reacted to the program of hiring honorary workers, which is complicated and has not yet been clear. This was conveyed by President Joko Widodo during the opening of the National Working Meeting (Rakernas) of the Association of Provincial Governments of Indonesia (APPSI) in the ballroom of the Novotel Balikpapan Hotel in the province of East Kalimantan, Thursday, February 23, 2023. At that time, President Jokowi admitted that he had requested and appealed to the Minister of Empowerment of the State Apparatus and Bureaucratic Reform (MenPAN-RB) Abdullah Azwar Anas to find immediately the best solution and common ground to solve the problem of honorary workers in the Regions. READ ALSO: DPR says there are 5 things a candidate for a new BI Governor should consider, what are they? READ ALSO: More than 293,000 honorary teachers have been appointed by ASN under the PPPK program “This morning, I called MenPAN-RB to tell them that the matter was still under discussion, but I asked that a good common ground be found,” President Jokowi said, as quoted by orangbengkulu. com from jpnn.com. President Joko Widodo also mentioned that there are still thousands of honorary workers at the provincial and district/city levels who have not yet been appointed permanent employees or to the Civil State Apparatus (ASN). “There are still temporary workers in several regions. Currently, it is still under discussion at MenPAN-RB. We ask that there is a good middle way for this. We have to think about it together,” the president said. Jokowi. President Jokowi shared a comparative decision when he was mayor of Surakarta, he stopped the honorary recruitment program. READ ALSO: It turns out that the activity of Jastip can be detrimental to the State, here are the tax provisions READ ALSO: Beaten by an old friend, a young man from Bengkulu beaten “When I was still mayor, it was actually 100% stopped. I don’t know why thousands more might appear. That’s what’s still being formulated to find a middle way,” the president said. Jokowi. President Jokowi’s words are of course based on the plans of the fee abolition program which will come into effect on November 28, 2023. Source:





