Donald Trump travels to East Palestine, Ohio after train derailment





EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — Former President Donald Trump addressed those in East Palestine after a short stopover in Little Beaver Creek on Wednesday, telling locals, “You are not forgotten.

Trump landed Wednesday afternoon at Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport. He met briefly with local leaders in Little Beaver Creek before making his remarks to the media.

Details of his visit were not made public in advance, but several Trump supporters were in the area to greet him with cheers. Some of the supporters chanted, “We love you, Trump!” and “United States!”

Trump spoke with a small group of local leaders, first responders and media at the local fire station. He said he donated thousands of bottles of cleaning supplies and pallets of bottled water to the area that were collected through his Trump organizations.

Trump was complimentary of Norfolk Southern and its commitment to the village.

“It means affected communities beyond the borders of eastern Palestine are going to be taken care of, and they have said so. They said it loud and clear and I think they probably mean it,” Trump said.

Trump remarked to the crowd of supporters that “nobody” came to eastern Palestine until he announced his arrival.

Trump wondered why FEMA was hesitant to engage in eastern Palestine, but had a reason that FEMA has since decided to help.

“When I announced I was coming, they changed their tune. It was an incredible phenomenon,” Trump said.

Initially, FEMA was not called in for support. Over the weekend, members of the agency arrived.

The former president sharply criticized the Biden administration for not acting sooner at the federal level.

“I sincerely hope that when your representatives and all the politicians get here, including Biden, they come back from their tour of Ukraine, that they have some money left over,” Trump said.

Trump was also joined by Eastern Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway, Sen. JD Vance, Sen. Michael Rulli and Rep. Monica Robb Blasdel.

JD Vance also spoke, saying the cleanup wasn’t done yet and there was still work to be done.

Mayor Conaway thanked first responders – especially firefighters – for their work during the derailment. He said it has been a “very difficult situation” but that “together we will make the EP strong again”.

Eastern Palestine Fire Chief Keith Drabick thanked Trump for the supplies. He also praised the work of his fellow first responders and other agencies – like the EMA – who stepped up to help.

Before Trump left, he stopped at McDonald’s in eastern Palestine, where he ordered meals for the firefighters and those in the restaurant and handed out hats to some of those in attendance.

Asked about recent criticism that it was his administration that rolled back rail regulations, Trump said he “had nothing to do with it.” He also criticized Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg for not visiting the area sooner. Buttigieg plans to come to town on Thursday.

