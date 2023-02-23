Gautam Adanis’ links to Indias Narendra Modi spur review of overseas deals

When the Adani Group inaugurated a new container terminal at the port of Colombo late last year, it was not only a victory for the Indian conglomerate, but also for the government of New Delhi which hoped to expand its influence. in Sri Lanka.

Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ administration has long been keen to compensate for China’s hold on the neighboring island. While Sri Lanka rejected an earlier proposal amid protests over a key asset falling into foreign hands, Adani eventually secured the majority stake in a $700 million deal to build and operate the terminal. Sri Lanka said at the time that the project had been approved by the Indian government, which New Delhi denied.

The Adani Group, whose owner Gautam Adani has long-standing ties to Modi, has struck deals everywhere from Myanmar to Israel in recent years as part of an ambitious overseas expansion. The tycoon said last year that his group had laid the groundwork for wider expansion beyond India’s borders.

The Adani Group’s forays overseas are under scrutiny following allegations last month by US short seller Hindenburg Research that it has used fraud and market manipulation for decades to fuel its rise . The conglomerate unequivocally denies the allegations.

Modis supporters deny the prime minister is intervening on Adanis’ behalf, though they acknowledge that broader efforts to promote companies like Adani abroad can pay off strategically. But India’s opposition politicians and critics abroad see things differently.

Rahul Gandhi, a leader of India’s main opposition Congress party, said this month that the Modis government was using its diplomatic corps to advance Adanis’ interests in India. This is not India’s foreign policy. This is the foreign policy of Adani Jis, said Gandhi, using a common honorific to refer to Adani. It is a policy for building one’s businesses.

The Adani Group has secured a majority stake in a $700 million deal to build and operate a port in Colombo, Sri Lanka Jonathan Wijayaratne/Bloomberg

India’s external affairs ministry has been turned into the Adani Group’s international expansion department by Prime Minister Modi, said Praveen Chakravarty, a senior Congress party official.

A government spokesman declined to comment on the allegation. Amit Shah, the interior minister and a strong Modi ally, said last week there was nothing to hide or fear in Congress’ allegations that the ruling Bharatiya Janata party favored Adani .

Although many of these overseas transactions are in their infancy and do not contribute significantly to Adani’s profits, they have been a source of prestige for the group. Adani said he has been carrying out successful overseas projects for more than 15 years, independent of ruling political parties, citing deals in Indonesia in 2008 and Australia in 2010.

Under Modi, who came to power in 2014, India has stepped up the promotion of overseas infrastructure projects. But with the Indian state lacking the financial clout of China, New Delhi has often used diplomatic influence and cheap funding to help Indian private companies, including Adani, in addition to state-owned companies.

Analysts say such coordination between state and business is not uncommon. Helping Indian infrastructure companies overseas is part of a broader approach to deal-making in international geopolitics, said Rohit Chandra, assistant professor at IIT Delhi School of Public Policy.

But he added that there is a fine line between bilateral infrastructure development and predatory infrastructure contracting.

Shortly after Modi’s election, Adani joined the prime minister on a trip to Australia in November 2014 for a G20 summit. During the visit, he announced a $1 billion loan from the government-run State Bank of India to support the development of the Adanis Carmichael coal mine in Queensland, which drew heavy criticism from from environmentalists.

When Modis visited Bangladesh the following year to see his counterpart Sheikh Hasina, Adani Power signed an agreement under which the Bangladesh Power Development Board would receive power from a coal-fired power plant in India worth approximately $2 billion. Last month, a consortium led by the port division of Adanis paid $1.2 billion for the port of Haifa in Israel, another country with which New Delhi has sought to deepen ties.

Long before the Hindenburg report, these incursions drew criticism.

Former Sri Lankan electricity board chief MMC Ferdinando sparked outrage after he told the country’s parliament in June that Modi had pressured the island’s president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, to grants Adani a renewable energy project.

Rajapaksa denied the allegations and within days Ferdinando had backtracked on his statement and resigned, saying he was speaking under unexpected pressure and emotions.

Adani said he denies these baseless allegations regarding his Sri Lankan projects. All major infrastructure projects in the countries in which we operate are governed by strong, transparent and accountable mechanisms, he said.

Bangladesh officials now also want to review his power deal with Adani. The project, due to start this year, imports electricity from the 1,600 megawatt Godda power plant in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand, generated by burning coal which is expected to be transported by sea from Australia’s Adanis Carmichael mine.

Bangladesh’s board has written to Adani asking us to consider a reduction in energy charges, Adani Power said this month. Analysts warn that the country is already facing overcapacity in its coal power sector. Adani wanted Bangladesh to pay $400 a ton while Bangladesh was asking around $250, according to media reports.

This deal was not made to meet our demand for electricity in Bangladesh, said Anu Muhammad, a Bangladeshi professor of economics and civil society activist. It was designed to satisfy Adani and Modi.

The Bangladesh deal is one of the most expensive power purchase agreements I have ever seen, said Tim Buckley, director of Climate Energy Finance in Sydney, an Adani critic who tracks coal companies in the group in Australia and Bangladesh for years. He said the shipment of coal from Australia to Godda was strategically ridiculous for Bangladesh.

Adani said this was a baseless allegation, adding that the deal would provide much-needed reliable power at a very competitive rate compared to existing projects in Bangladesh.

Even as Sri Lanka and Adani persevere with conglomerate investments on the island, some critics have continued to call for a rethink.

Prasanna Kalutarage, a trade unionist, said Sri Lanka was worse off in a deal that favored India and Adani. All [deal] with Adani is a great loss for the Sri Lanka Ports Authority, he added.

Additional reporting by Mahendra Ratnaweera in Colombo and Jyotsna Singh in New Delhi