Boris Johnson plots Brexit deal intervention but allies insist he ‘won’t try Rishi’





Boris Johnson will intervene in the coming days on the Brexit negotiations in Northern Ireland but will not directly criticize Rishi Sunak, believe his allies. Mr Johnson is said to be trying to find the right time to make a constructive intervention after making it clear at weekend briefings that he believes the Prime Minister should press ahead with controversial legislation that would allow ministers to unilaterally tear apart parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol. Mr Sunak suspended the legislation in a bid to make way for a negotiated solution on the protocol with the EU, but sources close to Mr Johnson said over the weekend that the ex-Prime Minister believed that moving forward the bill would strengthen the UK’s hand in the talks. with Brussels. A former Cabinet minister said Mr Johnson was likely to flesh out that argument publicly in the coming days. We heard a little this weekend for a reason, they said I . What is important to him (Mr. Johnson) is that we are not seen trying Rishi. He tries to find the right time to at least be constructive. A spokesperson for Mr Johnson declined to say whether the former prime minister and leader of the Vote Leave campaign might choose a keynote speech next Thursday, at the Global Soft Power summit in Westminster, to make his first comments since it became clear that the UK and EU were closing in on an agreement on the protocol. More than Policy Former Tory cabinet minister Sir Robert Buckland, who was Mr Johnson’s justice secretary, rejected the argument made by critics of the deal. Sir Robert said the best way to reduce the role of the European Court of Justice in deals with Northern Ireland was through negotiation and not the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill advocated by Mr Johnson. Speaking during First Ministers’ Questions in the House of Commons, he praised Mr Sunak for grabbing, grabbing the nettle and seeking to broker a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol. He also expressed his frustration with the views expressed by people commenting on an agreement that has not yet been reached, adding that the best way to reduce or even end the jurisdiction of the CJEU (Court of Justice of the European Union) is to go through treaty change itself, not through national legislation of this Parliament. Mr Sunak replied: My Right Honorable Friend is absolutely right, we need to continue, but he is also right that we need to find lasting solutions to the challenges facing the people of Northern Ireland. And that is why, as my most honorable friend [DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson] mentioned earlier, it is only right that we look at the constitutional and legal framework of our agreements and ensure that we can put in place new agreements that secure Northern Ireland’s place in the UK United. Safer North Ireland

