Jokowi Annoyed Investment Permits Need 260 Days: Please Check Again





The economic opportunities of the maritime sector in Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines are said to be quite significant. However, to take advantage of this, a boost in investment is needed, including for infrastructure. This is a challenge for the development of the maritime economy in the 4 countries. There are several aspects of the infrastructure that are problematic, such as the areas of transport, communication, electricity and regulations between these countries. “To face the current challenges of the industry, increased investments are needed in the infrastructure sector, particularly in the areas of transport, communications and power generation to support regional development,” said the Head of Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Logistics and Supply Chain Agency Akbar Djohan in Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) Maritime 2023, Wednesday (22 /2/2023). “Secondly, cooperation and coordination among BIMP-EAGA member countries is very important, especially in the area of ​​policies and regulations, in order to create a more business-friendly environment. Finally, each member country is required to provide support for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), he continued.

Meanwhile, Vice President for Transport Denon Prawiraatmadja said business players need to be more sensitive to global developments. Especially for entrepreneurs in the logistics and maritime transport sector, they must be vigilant in the face of this difficult situation which has a lot of uncertainty. “In the future, the logistics and maritime transport sector, especially in Indonesia, will be more and more strategic, especially because our maritime economy is encouraged to contribute more to the development and economy of Indonesia. Indonesia’s maritime economy is also targeted to be able to contribute up to 12.5% ​​of the national GDP in 2045, according to Denon. Denon added that the national maritime sector will become the backbone of national logistics activities. The reason, because there is equitable development in Indonesia. Thus, indirectly, it will impact the profitability of logistics in the future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.liputan6.com/bisnis/read/5215576/jokowi-jengkel-izin-investasi-butuh-260-hari-tolong-cek-lagi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos