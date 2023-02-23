SC Rejects Plea Seeking Encryption Investigation at Center of Imran’s ‘Foreign Conspiracy’ Allegations





The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected three requests to investigate a cipher presented by PTI Chairman Imran Khan in March 2022 as evidence of a foreign plot to oust him.

Judge Qazi Faez Isa delivered the verdict today after holding a chambers hearing on pleas filed by Barrister Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhutta, Syed Tariq Badar and Barrister Naeemul Hasan last year.

The petitions had called for a high-level commission to be set up to investigate the alleged foreign plot that Imran said had been hatched to overthrow his government.

They had named the Federation of Pakistan through the Secretary for Law and Justice, the Prime Minister and the Cabinet Secretary as defendants in the case.

However, the applications had been returned earlier despite objections from the Registrar’s office. Subsequently, the applicant filed new grounds before the court against these objections.

It is common practice for the court registry to sometimes return petitions with objections, such as asking why the petitioner went directly to the supreme court without first exhausting other available forums. These rejections are usually challenged by the petitioners and are reviewed by a judge of his chamber appointed by the Chief Justice.

Earlier, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood recused himself at a hearing scheduled for January 24 and sent the pleas back to the Supreme Justice.

The hearing

At the start of today’s hearing, Judge Isa asked: Is dealing with foreign affairs the court’s job? Did Imran Khan take the decision to investigate the issue as Prime Minister?

He added: Imran Khan had all the powers to have an investigation carried out. All authorities report to the Prime Minister.

He asked: What should the court do with numbers?

When the plaintiffs’ lawyer called the investigations a matter of fundamental rights, Judge Isa asked: what impact has encryption had on your life or mine? There is no question of fundamental rights in this case.

He added: Do you want the figures from around the world sent to the Supreme Court instead of the Foreign Office? If there was an attack in the future, would the Supreme Court announce war?

At one point during the hearing, Judge Isa said that if the government wanted to, they could release the numbers, but if anyone else did, it would be a violation of the law. [Officials] Secret act.

He added: If the Prime Minister wishes, he can use his authority to end relations with the world.

Judge Isa said: If someone is not even eligible to become Prime Minister, there is also an appeal. Whatever the job, let it be. The judiciary cannot interfere in the affairs of the executive.

On the plaintiffs lawyer saying that the court must see who is doing what, the judge said that the elders forbade me to see anything.

cable gate

The controversy surrounding the no-confidence motion against Imran took a dramatic turn when the embattled former prime minister held up a letter at a March 27 rally ahead of his ousting, claiming it contained evidence of a foreign plot to to overthrow his government.

Imran had been silent about the contents of the letter when he first unveiled it, but spilled the wick days later naming the United States when his government’s exit seemed imminent.

Imrans’ claim that the United States spearheaded his exit from power was based on a figure received from Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Asad Majeed, in which the envoy had rendered account of a meeting with Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu.

Majeed reportedly said Donald Lu had warned that keeping Imran Khan in power, who faced a vote of no confidence, would have repercussions on bilateral relations.

The United States would have been annoyed with Imran for his independent foreign policy and his visit to Moscow.

The Pentagon and the State Department have repeatedly denied the charges, saying they are not true.

The National Security Committee (NSC), which includes all service chiefs as well as the head of Pakistan’s top intelligence agency, took up the case on March 31 under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran. The forum decided to launch a strong action against a country which it did not name for what it described as flagrant interference in the internal affairs of Pakistan.

He also called the interference unacceptable under any circumstances and said the language used in the statement was undiplomatic.

While the forum did not call the interference a conspiracy at the time, another NSC meeting was held on April 22 under the chairmanship of newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and which included the same military leaders who attended the March 31 session.

At its second meeting, the NSC statement said it reaffirmed the decisions of the last NSC meeting and explicitly added that it had found no evidence of a foreign conspiracy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1738539 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos