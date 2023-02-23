Business news, strategy, finance and company insights





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his post-budget webinar on green growth aspects, said that every government budget since 2014 has focused on “new age reforms”. He said India’s push for green growth and energy transition rests on three main pillars: increasing renewable energy generation, reducing fossil fuel use and orientation of the country towards a gas-based economy. The Prime Minister said this year’s budget also includes “green credits” for industry and Prime Minister PRANAM for farmers. “This includes Gobardhan Yojana for the village vehicle scrapping policy for urban areas. Emphasis has been placed on green hydrogen and wetland conservation.” PM says budget will help make India a leading player in ‘global green energy’ market, and vehicle scrapping policy and green growth strategy are two of them main aspects. “They work on the principles of reuse, recycling and recovery and will provide new energy to the country’s circular economy.” India can be the world leader in green energy, which will not only provide green jobs but also contribute to the global common good, he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government is fully committed to sustainable development in the area of ​​green energy. Government data shows that under the FAME ll scheme, 22.9 crore liters of fuel were saved and it also reduced 33.9 crore kg of CO2. In her 2023 budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government’s green growth efforts will help reduce the carbon intensity of the economy. “We are implementing numerous programs for green fuels, green energy, green agriculture, green mobility, green buildings and green equipment, as well as policies for the efficient use of energy in various sectors. These green growth efforts help reduce the carbon intensity of the economy and provide large-scale green job opportunities,” the FM said.

