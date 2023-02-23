What the hell is the president of the jury of Trump Georgia thinking?





Fulton County prosecutors’ investigation into the attempt by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results has long been considered one of the biggest legal threats against the ex-president. As prosecutor Fani Willis told The Washington Post in September, the allegations are very serious. If charged and found guilty, people risk jail time. In January, the special grand jury appointed to consider the case completed its work, and while its indictment recommendations remain secret, it’s obviously possible that its members felt that Trump (and/or some of his cronies) should be prosecuted. Any reason the former guy and his buddies might not be charged? The bizarre media tour the foreperson has been on for the past 24 hours and continues, which some legal experts say could jeopardize prosecutors’ ability to nail Trump to the wall.

Speaking to The New York Times, Foreman Emily Kohrs revealed on Tuesday that the special grand jury had recommended multiple indictments, saying: This is not a shortlist. When asked if Donald Trump’s name was on that list, she told the outlet: You won’t be shocked. It’s not rocket science. It won’t be a giant plot. You probably have a good idea of ​​what might be inside. I’m trying very hard to say this delicately. In an interview with The Associated Press, Kohrs also indicated that the case involved immunity agreements for witnesses as well as police escorts for her and her fellow jurors. Meanwhile, Kohrs told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the grand jury heard phone calls from Trump that had not yet been released to the public. It’s amazing how many hours of footage you can find of this man on the phone, she said. When told that Trump had insisted he got a full exoneration from the grand jury, she reportedly burst out laughing and asked, did he really say that? Oh, that’s fantastic. It’s phenomenal. I love it.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t stop there; Kohrs has also appeared on television. In an interview with CNN, she reiterated that the jury recommended that many people be indicted, again saying, This is not a shortlist, and also noting that it would be safe to assume the jury recommended to charge more than a dozen individuals. While declining to say whether Trump was on the list, she noted that the group had discussed [Trump] many in the room, adding, When this list comes out, no major twists will be waiting for you.

Later in the interview she was asked what her reaction would be if the prosecutor decided not to press charges, after what you saw she said she would be sad if nothing happened.

In a separate interview with MSNBC, she was asked if she wanted to hear from Trump, to which she replied: I wanted to hear from the former president, but honestly, I kind of wanted to subpoena the former president because I have to swear everybody in it, and so I thought it would be really cool to have 60 seconds with President Trump of me looking at him and being like Do you solemnly swear? and I to swear it. I just thought it would be an awesome time.

