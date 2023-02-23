Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Review of Minister’s Tapak House Project in IKN Area, North Penajam Paser Regency, East Kalimantan Province, 23 February 2023





Press Statement by President Jokowi on the Review of the Minister’s Tread House Projecti IKN areaFebruary 23, 2023 President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

What we see now is the area of ​​ministerial houses, there will be 36 here later, buildings. What we hope is that in June 2024 it will be over, because we really aim that on August 17, 2024 there will be a flag ceremony in the capital of the archipelago. Journalist

How much progress has he made now? President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Yes, if you look at it like that, but if it’s presented, it’s only 14%, but it’s already started. Journalist

The budget was spent on this house, sir? President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Okay no problem. So there it started. Again, we expect June to end. I just want to convey optimism that the construction of the capital of the archipelago has begun, both in infrastructure, both in the form of an office and it is the minister’s house, so if anyone still has doubts, on the pitch, he moved like that. Because it’s not a two or five year project. It can be 10 to 15 years. Just like cities in other countries that start their projects and finish them in the same time frame as I said. Journalist

For labor? President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

The workforce has reached 7,800 people and 34% are from the region. Journalist

For other cases? President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

There will also be construction later, the apartments will also start in June. Journalist

Are there any obstacles to this? President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Nothing. Alhamdulillah no problem. Journalist

How many ministerial houses have been built? President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

36. Journalist

Where is the place of the ceremony? President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

In front of the Palace. Journalist

Thank you sir. Journalist

When do ministers take office? President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Yes, when it’s over, we slip them in one by one. The minister of PUPR conveyed to me, later the ministry of PUPR will come first.

