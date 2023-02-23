Supporters of ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan gather and taunt police





File photo: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures as he addresses his supporters during a rally, in Lahore, Pakistan, April 21, 2022. (REUTERS/Mohsin Raza)

LAHORE: Hundreds of supporters of the former Pakistani prime minister defied a ban on gatherings in a commercial area of ​​Lahore city on Wednesday, taunting police and demanding to be arrested en masse.

The protest is part of Imran Khan’s latest campaign dubbed to “fill prison cells” with inmates – or “bharo prison” in Urdu – as a way to pressure the administration to hold snap elections .

But as the rally of the opposition Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party began in Lahore, the police did nothing to arrest the Khans supporters.

At that time, several protesters burst into a nearby parked police van, demanding that they be taken into custody. Police officers at the scene insisted they were not going to arrest them.

Last week, Khan called on his party and supporters to call on the police to arrest them in Lahore, the capital of eastern Punjab province, where the former prime minister has a strong following.

Lahore is also the hometown of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who replaced Khan after a mistrust in parliament last April. Since then, Khan – who has claimed his ousting was a conspiracy between Sharif and Washington – has been seeking a snap election.

The United States and Sharif’s government have denied any conspiracy and the prime minister has rejected calls for a snap election. The vote, Sharif said, would be held as scheduled later this year.

“This so-called prison bharo campaign of Imran Khan is just a political stunt and nothing else,” Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb told reporters.

She said Khan himself was safe from arrest after securing a bail order from a Lahore court a few days ago, which allows him to avoid being stopped.

“He should voluntarily offer his arrest instead of asking his followers to fill the prisons,” Aurangzeb added.

Khan, a former cricket star turned Islamist politician, was not at the rally even though it was in his hometown. He was injured in the leg in a gun attack while leading a rally in the capital, Islamabad, last November. One of Khans supporters was killed and several others were injured in the attack.

Since then, Khan has led the anti-government campaign from his home.

Earlier on Wednesday, Asad Omar, a senior leader of Khan’s party, addressed the rally in Lahore, saying Khan’s supporters were going to jail “to get real freedom”.

A local television then showed footage of Omar and Shah Mahmood Qureshi, another senior leader of Khan’s party, getting into a police van, waving victory signs and posing for photographers. The police asked them not to sit inside the van.

Police said opposition politicians wanted to force the police van to take them to the city jail, where no one can be held without arrest.

In October, Pakistan’s Election Commission disqualified Khan from holding public office for five years after it found he had illegally sold state gifts and concealed assets as prime minister. Khan denies the charge and has filed a petition with a court challenging the commission.

In January, provincial lawmakers from Khan’s party dissolved two legislatures – in the northwestern provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab – where Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf held majority seats, in an unsuccessful attempt to force elections. anticipated federal.

