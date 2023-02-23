Submit Social Forest Decree and TORA, President Jokowi: Use it for Prosperity





President Joko Widodo submitted 514 Social (SK) Forest Decrees, 19 Customary Forest Decrees and 46 Land Reform Purpose (TORA) Decrees to Bamboo Forest Tourism, Balikpapan Town, East Kalimantan Province on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. In his remarks, the President indicated that the land that has been donated can be used as best as possible to improve welfare. “Everything must be used for the welfare of all of us, it must be productive because we give it to make all our lands productive, do not neglect it,” the president said. On this occasion, the President also had a dialogue with several representatives of the SK recipients who were present. One of them is Saifudin, a man who intends to manage the land that has been donated by the government in a nature education area. Now we manage here, we often make camps or camps to find out, says Saifudin. Saifudin sees the state of Balikpapan City, which will become a big city, as an opportunity to pursue his idea so that it can bring benefits to the surrounding community. “Especially in the Balikpapan area sir it will become a big city terrace is the capital for sure sir that’s why we are visiting there sir now once or twice a month he must have children camping, from primary to college, ”he explained. In addition, Saifudin also explained that using the land as a natural educational tourism area is considered to still be able to provide benefits even if managed independently. The income is that it is self-help or we rent gazebos, and we take care of them there, we take care of the children, there will be a tariff of IDR 5,000 or 4,000 IDR for each child, Saifudin said. Hearing this, President Jokowi appreciated and supported Saifudin’s idea. The president considered it a good idea that could have a positive impact on children so that they can get to know nature better. “Okay, that means there will be income later, good, good, interesting, so that children are not holding cell phones, smartphones every day, learning about nature,” the president said. . Also present at the event were Minister of Investment/Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia, Minister of BUMN Erick Thohir, Minister of Environment and Forests Siti Nurbaya, Minister of PUPR Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of ATR/BPN Head Hadi Tjahjanto, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, and East Kalimantan Governor Isran Noor .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.presidenri.go.id/siaran-pers/serahkan-sk-hutan-sosial-dan-tora-presiden-jokowi-manfaatkan-untuk-kesejahteraan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos