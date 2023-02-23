NATO chief sees ‘some signs’ China may support Russia’s war





WARSAW, Poland (AP) The NATO chief said on Wednesday the military alliance had seen signs that China was considering backing Russia in its war in Ukraine, and urged Beijing to back off on what would a violation of international law.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also told The Associated Press in an interview that the alliance, while not a party to the war, will support Ukraine for as long as it takes. .

Asked if NATO has any indications that China might be ready to provide weapons or other war support to Russia, Stoltenberg said: We’ve seen signs that they might be planning this and of course the NATO allies, the United States, have warned against this because it’s something that shouldn’t happen. China should not support Russia’s illegal war. Stoltenberg said that potential assistance from China would amount to providing (direct) support for a gross violation of international law, and of course (as a) member of the UN Security Council, China should not no cases support violation of the UN charter or international law. . On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted Wang Yi, the Chinese Communist Party’s top foreign policy official, raising fears in the West that Beijing is ready to offer Moscow stronger support in the nearly long-running war. one year. China has ostensibly refused to criticize Ukraine’s invasion while echoing Moscow’s claim that the US and NATO were responsible for provoking the Kremlin. China, Russia and South Africa are holding naval drills in the Indian Ocean this week. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said any Chinese involvement in the Kremlins’ war effort would be a serious problem. China-US ties are strained over Taiwan and other issues. Stoltenberg spoke to The Associated Press in Warsaw, following a meeting of the nine members of NATO’s eastern flank with US President Joe Biden on security in the region. He stressed that although NATO is not a party to the Ukrainian conflict, its tasks are to ensure that Ukraine prevails and to prevent this war from escalating beyond Ukraine and to become a full-fledged war between Russia and NATO. He said the main message from the Warsaw meeting was that we will provide support to Ukraine for as long as it takes. It would be a “tragedy for Ukrainians if President Putin wins in Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said, and also dangerous for all of us because it would send the message to all authoritarian leaders that when they use military force, they get what they want. ‘they want. Russia’s attack on Ukraine has prompted Sweden and neighboring Finland to abandon decades of non-alignment and apply to join the 30-nation alliance. But their offers, especially those from Sweden, are being held up by Turkey, which wants both countries to crack down on mainly Kurdish groups that Ankara considers terrorists. Stoltenberg told the AP that following talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last week, he could see that Turkey was getting closer to being ready to ratify and (to) welcome Finland into the alliance. . But (Ankara continues) to have some challenges with Sweden. He said he welcomes the fact that he and Erdogan have agreed to an upcoming meeting of experts and officials in Brussels from the three countries concerned to discuss how we can also make progress on Sweden’s ratification as a full ally of NATO. ___ Follow AP coverage of the war on https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

