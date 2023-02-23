After Biden’s visit to Ukraine, will China’s Xi now visit Russia? Putin suggests it





Russian President Vladimir Putin has hinted that Chinese leader Xi Jinping will visit Moscow in the coming months.

By India Today Web Desk: Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted on Wednesday that Chinese leader Xi Jinping would visit Moscow in the coming months. While welcoming Chinese senior diplomat Wang Yi to the Kremlin, he said Jinping’s visit was expected and an agreement had been reached between the two sides. “Everything is progressing, developing. We are reaching new frontiers,” Putin said. His announcement came even as the war in Ukraine is set to mark one year on February 24. READ ALSO | Putin cancels the decree supporting the sovereignty of Moldova in the separatist conflict The Wall Street Journal quoted people familiar with Xi Jinping’s plans and said his meeting with Putin would be part of a push for multiparty peace talks as Beijing wants to play an active role in ending the conflict in Ukraine. . In addition, preparations for the Chinese president’s visits are at an early stage and the schedule has not been finalized, according to the report. Xi Jinping is expected to visit Russia in April or early March, when the country celebrates its victory over Germany in World War II. News of Xi Jinping’s planned visit to Russia worries the United States. The US State Department said on Wednesday it was concerned about greater alignment between China and Russia. Earlier, Washington said China was considering supplying weapons for Russia’s war in Ukraine. This would escalate into a confrontation between Russia and China on one side and Ukraine and the US-led NATO military alliance on the other. READ ALSO | Biden: Putin’s suspension of the US arms treaty is a big mistake CHINESE TOP DIPLOMAT ARRIVES IN RUSSIA Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi arrived in Moscow on Tuesday – a trip Beijing’s Foreign Ministry described as an opportunity to discuss China-Russia relations and international and regional issues of common concern. He met with several senior leaders, including Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of the Russian Security Council. He also met Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. According to Russian state media RIA Novosti, Patrushev told Wang that the “collective West” was waging a campaign to contain Russia and China, deepening Russian-Chinese coordination and [their] interaction on the international scene. READ ALSO | What does Putin’s address to the nation mean for the war in Ukraine? Experts weigh Earlier, Wang said China would release a position paper on Ukraine this week, timed for the first anniversary of the Russian invasion. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he met with Wang and heard key elements of the Chinese plan. He said Kyiv was waiting for the full text before drawing any conclusions. Since the start of the war, Beijing has provided Russia with diplomatic support and an economic lifeline amid Western sanctions. China bought Russian oil and gas and sold microchips and other advanced technologies for military use. China’s new focus on ending the war in Ukraine is intended to counter growing distrust of the country in the Western world. He also fears that Russia, a key partner in its increased competition with the West, will be significantly weakened if it faces further major setbacks or defeat in Ukraine. READ ALSO | 6.8 magnitude earthquake hits Tajikistan Edited by: chingkheinganbi mayengbam Posted on: February 23, 2023

