Trump criticizes federal response to Ohio train derailment





EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed the federal response to the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, as betrayal during a visit to the village where residents and local leaders are increasingly frustrated more than two weeks after the disaster.

The former president, who is mounting a third White House bid, wore his red Make America Great Again cap as he said the community needed answers and results, not excuses.

In too many instances, your kindness and perseverance have been met with indifference and betrayal, Trump said at a fire station about half a mile from where more than three dozen freight cars, including 11 transporting dangerous goods, went off the tracks. The flaming and mangled mess near the Pennsylvania state line apparently followed a mechanical problem with a wagon axle.

Trump appeared with U.S. Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, Mayor Trent Conaway and state and local leaders and traveled in a motorcade giving the visit the appearance of an official presidential visit.

The February 3 derailment led to evacuations and fears of air and water contamination after a controlled burning of toxic chemicals aimed to prevent an explosion. The disaster has become the latest front in the political division of the Americas, with Trump criticizing the federal response and the White House in turn saying Trump could have done more as president to toughen rail and environmental regulations.

The trip offered Trump, who has held few events since launching his campaign in November, the opportunity to resume the role he often held as president: investigating disaster damage and meeting residents following tragic events. He praised Federal Emergency Management Agency staff, though he was critical.

He also donated cleaning supplies as well as pallets of what he said were Trump-branded bottled water to residents concerned about water coming out of their taps.

Before leaving town, Trump stopped at a local McDonalds, where he handed out hats, ordered meals for first responders and picked up food for the plane ride home. He also drove to Little Beaver Creek to inspect the damage and waved to supporters gathered nearby to cheer him on.

Thank you for not forgetting us, said a woman.

Have fun, everyone, Trump told them after signing autographs.

Trump, in his remarks at the fire station, seized on Bidens’ decision to make a surprise visit to Ukraine this week, saying he hoped Biden would have some money for the people of eastern Palestine at his feedback. Biden, who has not yet been to the Ohio town, was returning from Poland on Wednesday after marking the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Biden White House defended its response to the derailment, saying officials from the Environmental Protection Agency, National Transportation Safety Board and other agencies were at the rural site hours after the derailment. The White House says it has also offered federal assistance and FEMA has coordinated with the state emergency operations center and other partners.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan visited the site last week to try to reassure skeptical residents that the water was safe to drink and the air breathable. And shortly before Trump’s arrival in Ohio, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced he would be visiting on Thursday after also coming under fire for not coming sooner.

Trump took credit for Buttigiegs’ trip and also criticized FEMA’s role in the response, accusing the agency of changing its tune after announcing his own visit to eastern Palestine.

The White House, however, said FEMA was involved from the start, though other agencies took the lead. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, a Republican, said Ohio had received all the resources it needed from the federal government.

DeWine and FEMA announced the same day Trump’s trip was announced that FEMA would be deploying additional federal resources to the site, but the timing appears to be coincidental. Federal and state officials also said Norfolk Southern, the railroad, would pay the full cost of cleaning and other expenses such as hotel stays.

Biden administration officials called a decision by the Trump administration to repeal an Obama-era Transportation Department rule that would have required high-risk freight trains carrying large amounts of flammable liquids such as crude oil and ethanol to be fitted with more sophisticated, electronically controlled brakes by 2023.

Buttigieg said this week that the Federal Railroad Administration would consider reinstating that brake rule now, although the NTSB noted that it could not have helped with this derailment because the train was not considered a highly flammable train. dangerous. Only three of the 20 hazardous materials cars carried by the train were filled with flammable liquids. Regulators can now consider expanding the trains covered by the high-risk rules.

Nearly three weeks after the derailment, the smell of chemicals that blanketed the village has all but disappeared, but some residents near the tracks say there is still a smell inside their homes.

The village of just under 5,000 people sits near the Pennsylvania state line in Columbiana County, which has become increasingly Republican in recent years. Trump won nearly 72% of the vote in the 2020 election, and the signs of his popularity remain clear.

At a car dealership in town, where bottled water was handed out, a photo of Trump leaning against a barricade, reading A Hero Will Rise. Signs and flags around the village broadcast support for both Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate.

Since the derailment, residents have complained of headaches, eye irritation and other ailments. Thousands of fish were found dead and locals spoke of the discovery of dying or sick pets and wildlife. Residents are also frustrated with what they say is incomplete and vague information about the lasting effects of the disaster and have demanded more transparency from Norfolk Southern.

The gas that spilled out and burned after the train derailment, vinyl chloride, a chemical used to make hard plastics, is associated with an increased risk of certain cancers.

Environment officials say they monitored toxins in the air during the controlled burn and that ongoing air monitoring, including testing inside 550 homes, did not detect any. dangerous levels in the area since residents were allowed to return.

Locals like Cory Brittian, whose family owns a car dealership in the center of the village, congratulated Trump on his visit.

Any light that can be shed on the situation here, especially with the federal government, can only help, he said. ___

Associated Press writers Josh Funk in Omaha, Nebraska, and Matthew Daly in Washington contributed to this report.

