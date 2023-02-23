Healing the Invisible Scars of Persecution





02/23/2023 Washington D.C.(International Christian Concern) I CC recently held a training session on trauma for students who have experienced trauma and persecution due to their religious beliefs. This training helped participants gain the knowledge needed to create a social support group, create work-life balance, and implement measures to mitigate trauma within their families and lives. We hide our religion part in our resume to avoid rejection. We don’t easily get jobs if we reveal our identity, no matter our qualifications or abilities, said another participant. We are constantly made to believe that we are unclean, dirty, unfaithful in some way by our peers, neighbors, colleagues and friends. They don’t drink or eat with us. Participating students were able to learn more about the issue of trauma and its impact on people as well as develop personal coping strategies. Many of the students interviewed had high levels of stress and trauma. Together, in a safe environment, they were able to share their experiences. We are intentionally kept distressed, disadvantaged and vulnerable at all levels. We have no status in society. We are facing unethical behavior from our law enforcement, one student said. We are discriminated against based on our faith, color, events, rituals and dress code. An interesting point was that many participants believed that some of the problems they encountered in their lives could be attributed to a plan of God. The female students shared that they often face gender inequality in their own families from their parents. Our parents start looking for our marriage partners instead of focusing on our careers. They prefer the match to be from any foreign or old country of wealth as they want to secure the careers of other siblings at the cost of our choice, another participant said. The male students expressed the weight they feel in keeping everything together for their families despite the challenges they face. We don’t feel pain, we don’t have emotion, said one participant. By the end of this trauma training session, participating students had become more knowledgeable about trauma-related issues, had better coping mechanisms to lean on, and understood how they can support each other when faced with stress. It was about alleviating problems within their family or day to day. lives. The trauma-informed therapist who led the two-day sessions observed that the meditation aspect of the training was overwhelming for all. Everyone expressed their thoughts. There was a group that felt connected with loved ones and felt serenity, peace, calm, joy, a divine touch and felt spiritually connected. Some participants were overwhelmed by the Holy Spirit and burst from past traumas. They released energy that had been trapped for years. Generation Transformation students gained the knowledge, confidence, and awareness of the impacts of direct exposure to trauma, and became able to explore and use prevention strategies to increase their resilience in the face of future persecution. This crucial training has helped many students be better equipped to deal with the challenges that come with being a minority in their culture and future workplaces. To read more stories like this, register for CCI’s free monthly magazine.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.persecution.org/2023/02/23/healing-the-invisible-scars-of-persecution/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos