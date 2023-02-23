Donald Trump donates Trump-branded water to residents of eastern Palestine





Donald Trump traveled to eastern Palestine, Ohio on Wednesday following a disastrous train derailment. The 2024 Republican candidate donated Trump-branded water palettes to locals. Trump’s visit has raised questions about his administration’s rollback of rail safety regulations. Loading Something is loading.

Thanks for recording!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go. download app

Donald Trump waged his 2024 presidential campaign in East Palestine, Ohio on Wednesday, nearly three weeks after a cataclysmic train derailment caused an environmental disaster in the small town following the liberation of toxic chemicals.

The former president’s visit to the Northeast Village came a day ahead of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s arrival, and Trump took every opportunity to lambast his Democratic successors, saying Buttigieg “should have already be here” and ordering President Joe Biden to “come here,” according to local reports.

While assuring residents of eastern Palestine that they had “not been forgotten,” Trump managed to tout his own presence in the beleaguered community and brush off questions about his administration’s notorious history by in removing rail safety and hazardous chemicals regulations.

Trump started his day with a brief visit to local leaders, according to WKBN-27, before holding a small press conference at a fire station, where, donning his signature “Make America Great Again” hat, he handed out a flurry of red baseball caps. to participants.

During his speech, Trump pledged to donate thousands of bottles of cleaning products, as well as pallets of Trump-branded water bottles to members of the community, many of whom expressed lingering concern about security of the city’s water supply after the derailment.

“You want to get those Trump bottles, I think, more than anyone,” Trump said, as he was flanked by state and local leaders, including Republican Senator JD Vance.

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 22, 2023

The former president dismissed questions about his administration’s rollback of Obama-era rail safety regulations, saying he “had nothing to do with it.”

The Trump administration rolled back several environmental and rail regulations during his tenure, including reversing a 2015 proposal to require faster brakes on trains carrying highly flammable or hazardous materials.

The Norfolk Southern Railroad Company freight train involved in this month’s crash was carrying vinyl chloride, a colorless gas and known carcinogen, which produced a plume of smoke over eastern Palestine.

The Department of Transportation under Trump justified the rollback with a 2018 analysis arguing that the cost of requiring such brakes would be “significantly greater” than the expected benefits of the update.

A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

After his press conference on Wednesday, Trump visited a local McDonald’s in Ohio where he handed out more MAGA hats and bought meals for firefighters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/donald-trump-donates-trump-branded-water-to-east-palestine-2023-2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos