PM Modi to Host 12 Webinars for Effective Implementation of Union Budget Initiatives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host 12 post-budget webinars as part of efforts by Union ministries to build on the “Saptarishi” priorities outlined in the Union Budget presented to Parliament on February 1.

The webinars will focus on synergizing the efforts of various ministers and departments and all relevant stakeholders towards the preparation of action plans with quarterly targets so that the implementation is upfront and smooth with timely achievement. timeliness of the expected results.

The idea of ​​post-budget webinars was conceptualized by PM Modi to bring together all stakeholders to bring synergy in the implementation of budget announcements. These webinars are organized by various ministries and departments to build on the “Saptarishi” priorities outlined in the Union Budget 2023-24.

The government has undertaken several budget reforms over the past few years, including the preparation of the budget on February 1 so that ministries and departments have enough time to use the funds on the ground before the onset of the monsoons. Post-Budget webinars bring together experts from public and private sectors, academia, industry, and practitioners in the field on a single platform and work collaboratively on implementation strategies across sectors.

These webinars were launched in 2021 in the spirit of Jan Bhagidari and encourage the involvement and ownership of all relevant stakeholders in an effective, timely and transparent implementation of budget announcements. An official statement says the webinars are being held virtually to ensure broad participation.

PM Modi will speak at the first post-budget webinar on green growth on February 23 at around 10 a.m. This is the first in a series of 12 post-budget webinars organized by the government to seek ideas and suggestions for the effective implementation of the initiatives announced in the Union budget.

The webinar will feature six breakout sessions covering both the energy and non-energy components of green growth. The Union Ministry of Energy is the lead ministry for this webinar. Green growth is one of the seven main priorities of the 2023-2024 Union budget to usher in the country’s green industrial and economic transition, environmentally friendly agriculture and sustainable energy. It will also generate a large number of green jobs. The Union budget considered a number of projects and initiatives spread across various sectors and ministries – Green Hydrogen Mission, Energy Transition, Energy Storage Projects, Renewable Energy Disposal, Green Credit Program, PM- PRANAM, GOBARdhan Scheme, Bhartiya Prakritik Kheti Bio-Input Resource Centers, MISHTI, Amrit Dharohar, cabotage and vehicle replacement.

An official statement indicates that each post-budget webinar will have three sessions. It will begin with an opening plenary session to which the Prime Minister will address. This will be followed by separate breakout sessions on various themes that will run in parallel. Finally, ideas from the breakout sessions would be presented in the closing plenary. Based on the inputs received during the webinar, the ministries concerned will prepare an action plan with a timetable for the implementation of the budget announcements.

The February 24 webinar will be “Agriculture and Cooperatives”. The webinar on February 28 will be themed “Unleashing Potential: Ease of Living Through Technology”. The March 1 webinar will focus on “Urban Development with a Focus on Planning”, the March 3 webinar will focus on “Mission Mode Tourism Development” and the March 4 webinar will focus on “Infrastructure and Investment: improving logistics efficiency with the PM Gatishakti National Master Plan’ The March 6 webinar is titled “Health and Medical Research” The March 7 webinar will focus on “Financial Sector”, the March 10 webinar will be on “The empowerment of women” and March 11 will focus on “PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman”.

The government had proposed to increase capital expenditure by 33% to 10 lakh crore in 2023-24, which would amount to 3.3% of GDP in the budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

“(This expenditure) would represent 3.3% of GDP, almost three times the expenditure made in 2019-20. With a substantial increase, it is at the heart of the government’s efforts to improve the potential for growth and the creation of jobs, attract private investment and provide protection against global headwinds,” Ms. Sitharaman said in her budget speech to Parliament.

In addition, the government has proposed to increase the agricultural credit target to 20 lakh crore with emphasis on livestock, dairy and fisheries, Ms Sitharaman said. The country’s agricultural sector has grown at an average annual rate of 4.6% over the past six years.

In her budget speech, Ms. Sitharman announced that an Agriculture Accelerator Fund will be created to encourage agricultural startups by young entrepreneurs. The government has proposed to increase the agricultural credit target to 20 lakh crore with emphasis on livestock, dairy and fisheries. , Ms Sitharaman told parliament.

The country’s agricultural sector has grown at an average annual rate of 4.6% over the past six years. “Will launch a sub-program of the existing PM Matsya Sampada Yojana program to improve the efficiency of the value chain,” she had said. The government has proposed an outlay of around 2.40 lakh crore for the railways, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during the presentation of the Union budget 2023-24 in Lok Sabha . This budgeted expenditure on railways, Ms Sitharaman told parliament, is the highest on record and nine times what it was in 2013.

Overall, the government has proposed to increase capital expenditure by 33% to 10 lakh crore in 2023-24. Ms. Sitharaman also announced that 50 additional airports, heliports, water drones and advanced landing grounds will be relaunched to improve regional air connectivity in the country. She said the government is proposing an extension of the start-up tax benefit accrual date from March 31, 2023 to March 31, 2024.