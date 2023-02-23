Politics
Who is Wang Yi, Xi Jinping’s man in Moscow?
VSChinese President Xi Jinping’s senior envoy traveled to Moscow this week to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, helping solidify the budding alliance between Beijing and the Kremlin as China takes on the United States on the world stage. .
Wang Yi, Beijing’s chief diplomat and foreign policy adviser to Xi, was the first Chinese official in that role to visit Russia since the Kremlins began an all-out invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. As Xi’s right-hand man, Wang helped boost China’s global influence. and is partly responsible for the wolf warrior and increasingly confrontational mentality of Chinese diplomats in recent years.
CHINA PUSHES CONTRACT THEORY THAT COVID-19 CAME FROM US MILITARY BASE
Wang, who served as China’s foreign minister since 2013, became director of the Office of the Communist Party of China’s Central Foreign Affairs Commission in early 2023.
Wang met Putin in Moscow on Wednesday, to announce that Sino-Russian relations are not directed against any third country and certainly cannot be subject to pressure from any third country, as the Biden administration has warned Beijing against military support for Russians in Ukraine.
Russian-Chinese relations are developing as we had predicted in previous years, Putin said as he sat next to Wang on Wednesday. Cooperation on the international scene between the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China, as we have repeatedly said, is very important for stabilizing the international situation.
Wang said China and Russia often face crises and chaos, but there are always opportunities in a crisis and the two U.S. adversaries plan to further strengthen their comprehensive strategic partnership.
The Chinese official also met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday, the caller an old friend and saying that no matter how the international situation develops, China has been and remains willing to maintain the positive trend with Russia in building a new type of great power cooperative relationship.
Wang also met with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev on Tuesday. China-Russia relations are mature and rock-solid and will stand the test of changing international circumstances,” he said. said.
Wang was born in 1953 in Beijing but spent from 1969 to 1977 as dismissed youth in Inner Mongolia during Mao Zedong’s Cultural Revolution. He went to Beijing International Studies University, a training ground for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, after returning to Beijing in 1982, and he also studied as a visiting scholar at Georgetown University in 1997. He quickly rose through the ranks of the Chinese government.
He became Minister of Foreign Affairs in March 2013 and was appointed as a State Councilor in March 2018. In late 2022, China announced that Qin Gang, then Chinese Ambassador to the United States under Wang, would take over the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wang being promoted even higher. Qin said, Don’t be naive, when asked in May 2022 why China didn’t condemn the Russian invasion.
Wang has long played a key role in helping Xi implement Beijing’s global initiatives. Xi announced the One Belt, One Road Initiative in 2013, which would soon be renamed the Belt and Road Initiative. Its implementation would be overseen largely by Wang.
The Congressional Research Service said last year that many experts assess these Chinese projects advance China’s geopolitical and economic goals while undermining American influence and challenging American interests. Wang has repeatedly defended the Chinese initiative, including arguing in 2021, the BRI has never been a geopolitical strategy, but a path of development.”
Wang has also long championed China’s crackdown on Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, western China. He said in November 2018 that Xinjiang-related affairs are China’s internal affairs and that the world should listen to authoritative information released by the Chinese government in Xinjiang rather than believe in gossip. He has also played a key role in Chinese governments’ crackdown on political, economic and religious freedoms in Hong Kong in recent years.
The decision to improve Hong Kong’s electoral system and ensure that patriots run Hong Kong is necessitated by the need to advance the One Country, Two Systems cause and maintain long-term stability in Hong Kong. Wang declared in March 2021.
The Trump administration sanctioned a host of Chinese leaders in Hong Kong in 2020 for their implementation of the so-called Hong Kong National Security Law, with the State Department saying “this law, purportedly enacted to” safeguarding “Hong Kong’s security, is actually a tool of CCP suppression.
Biden’s State Department said last year that China has continued to dismantle political freedoms and autonomy in Hong Kong and eroded civil liberties and democratic institutions there.
CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER
Wang also successfully pared Taiwan’s allies during his tenure. Panama broke his ties with Taiwan and formalized his recognition of China instead in June 2017, with Wang marking the event with a celebration with his Panamanian counterpart in Beijing. The Dominican Republic formalized its links in China rather than Taiwan in May 2018, and El Salvador did the same in August 2018, Wang hosting his counterparts in Beijing for the two signing ceremonies.
Wang declared in February that Taiwan has never been a state and never will be.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/defense-national-security/who-is-wang-yi-xi-jinpings-man-in-moscow
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Chatgpt Misinformation: AI Chatbots Like Bard and ChatGPT Fuel Fear of Misinformation Nightmare
- ULA Announces May Launch of First Vulcan
- This artist hopes to buy Jeff Koons’ broken balloon dogExBulletin
- A new mobile pack allows smartphones to send texts via satellite.smartphone
- Ukraine war: Reporting from Kiev as Russia’s invasion begins – BBC News
- BurgerFi Wins Best Burger Award at 2023 South Beach Wine & Food Festival Burger Bash
- “The Conservative Party is the Brexit Party” – Sebastian Payne, Director of Onward
- Apple analyst Kuo says low-end VR headset will launch in 2025
- Russian aggression threatens efforts to protect nature beyond Ukraine
- The new sanctions ban every item Russia uses on the battlefield
- Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Marking One Year Since Russian Invasion of Ukraine > US Department of Defense > Release
- The transfer moves into the final stages following full council approval by City of York Council