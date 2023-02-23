Who is Wang Yi, Xi Jinping’s man in Moscow?

VSChinese President Xi Jinping’s senior envoy traveled to Moscow this week to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, helping solidify the budding alliance between Beijing and the Kremlin as China takes on the United States on the world stage. .

Wang Yi, Beijing’s chief diplomat and foreign policy adviser to Xi, was the first Chinese official in that role to visit Russia since the Kremlins began an all-out invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. As Xi’s right-hand man, Wang helped boost China’s global influence. and is partly responsible for the wolf warrior and increasingly confrontational mentality of Chinese diplomats in recent years.

CHINA PUSHES CONTRACT THEORY THAT COVID-19 CAME FROM US MILITARY BASE

Wang, who served as China’s foreign minister since 2013, became director of the Office of the Communist Party of China’s Central Foreign Affairs Commission in early 2023.

Wang met Putin in Moscow on Wednesday, to announce that Sino-Russian relations are not directed against any third country and certainly cannot be subject to pressure from any third country, as the Biden administration has warned Beijing against military support for Russians in Ukraine.

Russian-Chinese relations are developing as we had predicted in previous years, Putin said as he sat next to Wang on Wednesday. Cooperation on the international scene between the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China, as we have repeatedly said, is very important for stabilizing the international situation.



Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Chinese Communist Party foreign policy chief Wang Yi as they meet at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

(Anton Novoderezhkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Wang said China and Russia often face crises and chaos, but there are always opportunities in a crisis and the two U.S. adversaries plan to further strengthen their comprehensive strategic partnership.

The Chinese official also met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday, the caller an old friend and saying that no matter how the international situation develops, China has been and remains willing to maintain the positive trend with Russia in building a new type of great power cooperative relationship.

Wang also met with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev on Tuesday. China-Russia relations are mature and rock-solid and will stand the test of changing international circumstances,” he said. said.

Wang was born in 1953 in Beijing but spent from 1969 to 1977 as dismissed youth in Inner Mongolia during Mao Zedong’s Cultural Revolution. He went to Beijing International Studies University, a training ground for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, after returning to Beijing in 1982, and he also studied as a visiting scholar at Georgetown University in 1997. He quickly rose through the ranks of the Chinese government.

He became Minister of Foreign Affairs in March 2013 and was appointed as a State Councilor in March 2018. In late 2022, China announced that Qin Gang, then Chinese Ambassador to the United States under Wang, would take over the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wang being promoted even higher. Qin said, Don’t be naive, when asked in May 2022 why China didn’t condemn the Russian invasion.

Wang has long played a key role in helping Xi implement Beijing’s global initiatives. Xi announced the One Belt, One Road Initiative in 2013, which would soon be renamed the Belt and Road Initiative. Its implementation would be overseen largely by Wang.

The Congressional Research Service said last year that many experts assess these Chinese projects advance China’s geopolitical and economic goals while undermining American influence and challenging American interests. Wang has repeatedly defended the Chinese initiative, including arguing in 2021, the BRI has never been a geopolitical strategy, but a path of development.”

Wang has also long championed China’s crackdown on Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, western China. He said in November 2018 that Xinjiang-related affairs are China’s internal affairs and that the world should listen to authoritative information released by the Chinese government in Xinjiang rather than believe in gossip. He has also played a key role in Chinese governments’ crackdown on political, economic and religious freedoms in Hong Kong in recent years.

The decision to improve Hong Kong’s electoral system and ensure that patriots run Hong Kong is necessitated by the need to advance the One Country, Two Systems cause and maintain long-term stability in Hong Kong. Wang declared in March 2021.

The Trump administration sanctioned a host of Chinese leaders in Hong Kong in 2020 for their implementation of the so-called Hong Kong National Security Law, with the State Department saying “this law, purportedly enacted to” safeguarding “Hong Kong’s security, is actually a tool of CCP suppression.

Biden’s State Department said last year that China has continued to dismantle political freedoms and autonomy in Hong Kong and eroded civil liberties and democratic institutions there.

Wang also successfully pared Taiwan’s allies during his tenure. Panama broke his ties with Taiwan and formalized his recognition of China instead in June 2017, with Wang marking the event with a celebration with his Panamanian counterpart in Beijing. The Dominican Republic formalized its links in China rather than Taiwan in May 2018, and El Salvador did the same in August 2018, Wang hosting his counterparts in Beijing for the two signing ceremonies.

Wang declared in February that Taiwan has never been a state and never will be.