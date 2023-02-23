SARAH VINE: Keir Starmer’s ‘character demolition’ of Boris Johnson was ‘hate-laden’

When Boris Johnson christened Keir Starmer ‘Captain Crasheroonie Snoozefest’, it wasn’t very complimentary. One of his allies did not compare him to a “human terminal” either.

But there is a difference between such baroque language, an oratory fanfare at the shipping box rather than a serious insult and a full-fledged ad hominem attack.

Although Boris was not always entirely enthusiastic about his former parliamentary opponent, his jokes were always more sporting than personal, and always in the context of a specific disagreement or point of principle.

Not so Sir Keir. This week he said he ‘really hated’ Johnson, adding that his frosty relationship with the former prime minister was ‘obvious’ and that they ‘never spoke behind the scenes’; and that “anyone who has had a relationship with Johnson, in any sense of the word, has landed in the gutter”.

It’s not just a difference of opinion, it’s a complete character teardown. It’s positively hateful language, designed not only to hurt, but also to elicit broader feelings of disgust while implying that he, Starmer, is somehow superior because of his dislike of Johnson.

It’s a strange and rather twisted form of virtue signalling, like those ‘never kissed a Tory’ t-shirts worn by Labor activists at party conferences. It’s also a pretty pathetic pitch, if the best he can do is get noticed by bashing an old enemy.

But leaving that aside, it highlights, again, the stark difference between the culture of conservatives, with or without a capital C, and those on the left.

And, in particular, the moral superiority and the visceral feeling of hatred that people on the left feel towards anyone in the political arena who does not share their point of view.

Most striking of this, of course, is Sir Keir’s own deputy, Angela Rayner, who at an event on the sidelines of the Labor Party Conference in 2021, with characteristic eloquence, called the Tory administration ” bunch of scum, homophobes, racists”. , misogynist, absolute despicable… banana republic, despicable, evil, Etonian… scum’. Although she later apologized, it was the kind of sputtered rant that those of us who over the years have found ourselves at the mercy of leftist movements such as Momentum have long been accustomed to.

It was the same during and after the Brexit referendum: the remaining hard-line factions convinced that their political position was morally superior to that of anyone else therefore felt that there was no no limit to their virulence.

In no particular order, we think of Jo Brand suggesting throwing battery acid in Nigel Farage’s face (for which she later apologized); or Uju Anya, associate professor of applied linguistics at Carnegie Mellon University in the United States who, while our late queen was on her deathbed, tweeted: “I heard that the chief monarch of a robber, rapist and genocidal empire is finally dying”. May his pain be excruciating.

Then there’s Kwasi Kwarteng, dubbed “superficially black” by Ealing Central and Acton MP Rupa Huq; Priti Patel, portrayed by Guardian cartoonist Steve Bell as a bull, with horns, a nose ring and a demonic expression, doubly insulting because Patel is a Hindu. Or even my ex-husband, once described by Sandi Toksvig as “looking like a fetus in a jar.”

Although the assassination of the character of Sir Keir did not use the same visceral language as some of these examples, they all have a common denominator: they seek to demonize the object of the speaker’s anger seemingly in order to strip it of its humanity and somehow make it legit. hate them. Such divisive rhetoric is a million miles from the jovial humor of “Crasheroonie Snoozefest”; in my opinion, he rather speaks of the language of totalitarianism, of the terrifying imaginations of writers like George Orwell or Aldous Huxley.

That it is present in our culture is shameful. That people who do this should somehow consider themselves morally superior to their opponents is beyond ironic.

And for it to come out of the mouths of individuals who might one day, in the not-too-distant future, hold positions of significant power, it’s truly frightening. It’s also lazy, really lazy.

Politics should be intelligent debate and productive discourse, an open and frank exchange of ideas in pursuit of the greater good. Not playground insults.

This is what people do when they have no arguments to make, no real beliefs or values, except hatred of the person on the other side of the political fence. And, for all his faults, that’s one thing you could never accuse Johnson of: lacking an open mind.

In fact, you could say that Boris was almost too broad-minded as a politician, too intellectually curious and nonjudgmental for his own good. He cared less about rigid tribal ideology and more about pursuing the right course of action, even if that meant deviating from the script.

This made him many enemies. It’s one of the reasons he’s had such a spectacular argument with Dominic Cummings, someone driven almost entirely by ideology.

Johnson approached politics as a series of specific, individual problems to be solved, each requiring a different approach. The problems facing Britain were not, for him, solvable simply by repeated applications of the same ideological embrocation.

He was, at heart, a true libertarian. Something Starmer is not and never will be. Sir Keir, for all his intellectual pretensions, is neither a particularly original nor an impressive thinker.

And now, thanks to that latest statement, we know what level of debate to expect in politics if God forbid he ever gets the keys to No. 10.