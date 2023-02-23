President Joko Widodo outlines a number of efforts to increase national economic growth







Bidiktangsel.com – President Joko Widodo explained a number of efforts made by the government to increase national economic growth, one of which is to be carried out downstream in the regions. According to the president, each region has the potential to achieve downstream. This was conveyed by Head of State Joko Widodo in his remarks during the official opening of the National Working Meeting 2023 (Rakernas) for the Association of Provincial Governments of Indonesia (APPSI), which was held on Thursday. in the ballroom of the Novotel Hotel, Balikpapan City. , February 23, 2023. “Don’t just think that the downstream is in the nickel, in the copper. In fishing, agriculture, plantations also have great potential and all regions have all that,” said President Joko Widodo. The President gave an example of endorsement made by Thailand, namely by embellishing ordinary packages of young coconuts to become “Coco Thumb” so that they have up to three times the added value. President Joko Widodo believes that the people of Indonesia can also do the same if encouraged and supported. “We can’t, we can really do that. Regions can really do that and people can do that. Push to get there,” President Joko Widodo said. Another example is downstream in the fishing sector. According to President Joko Widodo, the added value of fish will increase if it is processed into various processed fish and fishmeal products. “Fishermen, MSMEs, cooperatives, small industries are encouraged to do this and other products which vary greatly in the regions,” President Joko Widodo said. Besides the endorsement, President Joko Widodo also stressed the importance of maintaining the investment climate in the country. The President mentioned investment as one of the keys to national economic growth. “The key to economic growth of all countries right now is the most important, only 1, how does investment come? And all countries are fighting for what is called investment,” said said President Joko Widodo. Therefore, the president asked the governors to facilitate the granting of licenses so that investors who will invest in their regions do not face problems or obstacles. “Please check again, check again regarding ease of licensing, check again,” President Joko Widodo said. The president also asked governors to immediately change the investment licensing process using information technology. President Joko Widodo believed that digitalization would make investment licensing easier and faster. “Don’t take months, it’s days at the latest, if possible hours. How can there be a digitization of licenses for all provinces, regencies and cities,” said Joko Widodo. (***)

