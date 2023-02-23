Trump emphasizes environmental reductions during visit to toxic train site in Ohio | donald trump





Donald Trump’s record of scaling back environmental protections was underscored by critics on Wednesday as the ex-president visited the town of East Palestine, Ohio, and called the federal response to the train derailment a betrayal toxic at the beginning of the month.

The Trump administration, which rolled back more than 100 environmental rules in total, watered down several regulations at the behest of the rail industry.

He withdrew an Obama-era plan to require faster brakes on trains carrying highly flammable materials, shelved a rule that required at least two crew members on freight trains and scrapped the ban on transporting liquefied natural gas by rail, despite fears it could cause explosions.

His trip is a reminder that Trump and his administration have made gutting transportation and environmental safety regulations a top priority on their Maga agenda, the Democratic National Committee said in an email to reporters.

Linking to a number of media reports about his transportation policies, he said Trump and his administration have rolled back transportation safety and environmental rules, including toxic chemicals regulations, and budget proposals for Trump cut funding to investigate accidents, enforce environmental rules and prosecute environmental crimes. .

I’m not sure exactly what he plans to do there, especially since his administration was anti-regulation and pro-industry every step of the way, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told CBS La eve of Trump’s visit.

Buttigieg has come under attack from Republicans for not having visited the Ohio disaster site so far, and the Department of Transportation said on Wednesday it would visit the city on Thursday. The statement read: As the secretary said, he would go when appropriate and not interfere with emergency response efforts. The secretary is leaving now that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has declared it is moving out of the emergency response phase and into the long-term remediation phase.

The head of the National Transportation Safety Board, the agency responsible for investigating the accident, said the improved braking system would not have applied to the train that derailed in eastern Palestine, but groups Environmentalists are pushing for the Biden administration to reinstate the rule anyway.

There has been pressure from some Republicans to review safety rules, with Mike DeWine, the Ohio Governor, saying it is absurd that the train could be marked as non-hazardous because it did not exclusively carry toxic materials. But many other GOP figures have so far been reluctant to call for tougher rail industry regulation, instead focusing on what they say has been a heavy-handed response from the Biden administration.

Residents have expressed distrust of official statements that the city’s water and air are safe. During his Wednesday visit, Trump, who is running for the White House again in 2024, said the community needs answers and results, not excuses. He spoke at a fire station about a half mile from where more than three dozen freight cars, including 11 carrying hazardous materials, rolled off the tracks near the Pennsylvania state line.

In too many instances, your kindness and persistence have been met with indifference and betrayal, Trump said. He appeared with Senator JD Vance, Mayor Trent Conaway and other state and local leaders.

The former president and other Republicans have stepped up criticism of the Biden administrations’ handling of the Feb. 3 derailment, which led to evacuations and fears of air and gas contamination. water after controlled combustion of toxic chemicals on board the wagons.

The White House Biden defended its response to the derailment, saying officials from the EPA, National Transportation Safety Board and other agencies were at the rural site hours after the derailment. The White House says it also offered federal assistance and the Federal Emergency Management Agency coordinated with the state emergency operations center and other partners.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan visited the site last week and earlier this week and tried to reassure skeptical residents of the town, which has about 5,000 residents, that the water was safe to drink and l breathable air.

I ask them to trust the government, Regan said. I know it’s hard. We know there is a lack of trust. Officials are testing everything on that train, he said.

The Associated Press contributed reporting

