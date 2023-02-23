Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses post-budget webinar on green growth

NEW DELHI- Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today addressed the post-budget webinar on ‘Green Growth’. This is the first in a series of 12 post-budget webinars hosted by the government to seek ideas and suggestions for the effective implementation of the initiatives announced in the Union Budget 2023.

Addressing the assembly, the Prime Minister noted that all the budgets tabled in the country after 2014 advanced new era reforms in addition to finding solutions to the challenges we face today.

The Prime Minister has defined three pillars for green growth and energy transmission. First, increase the production of renewable energy; second, to reduce the use of fossil fuels in the economy; and finally, rapid evolution towards a gas-based economy in the country. This strategy pointed to announcements of measures such as ethanol blending, PM KUSUM Yojana, solar manufacturing incentives, rooftop solar system, coal gasification and battery storage in budgets in recent years. . Highlighting important budget announcements from previous years, the Prime Minister highlighted programs such as Green Credit for Industries, Prime Minister Pranam Yojna for Farmers, Gobardhan Yojna for Villages, Disposal Policy for vehicles for cities, green hydrogen and wetland conservation in this year’s budget. The Prime Minister stressed that these announcements lay the foundation stone and pave the way for future generations.

The Prime Minister said India’s dominance in renewable energy will ensure commensurate change in the world. “This budget will play a key role in establishing India as a leading player in the global green energy market. This is why, today, I invite all players in the world of energy to invest in India,” said the Prime Minister. Referring to global efforts to diversify the energy supply chain, the Prime Minister said that this budget has provided a great opportunity for every green energy investor to invest in India. It will also be very useful for startups in the sector, he added.

“India has been the fastest in adding renewable energy capacity among major economies since 2014,” the prime minister said. He further added that India’s track record shows its ability to meet the targets ahead of time in renewable energy resources. The Prime Minister informed that India had achieved the target of 40% contribution of non-fossil fuels in installed power capacity 9 years ahead of the target date. He also mentioned that India had reached the target of 10% ethanol in gasoline 5 months in advance and pointed out that the country was striving to achieve 20% ethanol in gasoline by 2025-26 instead of 2030. He pointed out that the capacity of 500 GW will be reached by 2030. Recalling the launch of E20 fuel, the Prime Minister noted the government’s emphasis on biofuels and said it offered new opportunities for investors. He observed the abundance of agricultural waste in the country and urged investors not to miss the opportunity to set up ethanol plants in every corner of the country. “The potential of solar, wind and biogas in India is no less than any gold mine or oil field for our private sector,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister said that under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, India is moving towards a production target of 5 MMT of green hydrogen. An allocation of Rs 19 thousand crores has been made to incentivize the private sector in this area. He also discussed other opportunities such as electrolyser manufacturing, green steelmaking and long-haul fuel cells.

The Prime Minister also informed that India has the potential to produce 10 billion cubic meters of biogas from Gobar (cow dung) and 1.5 lakh cubic meters of gas which can contribute up to 8% to the town gas distribution in the country. “Because of these possibilities, the Gobardhan Yojana is now an important part of India’s biofuel strategy. In this budget, the government announced its intention to establish 500 new factories under the Gobardhan Yojana. These are not old fashioned plants. The government will spend Rs 10,000 crore on these modern factories,” he added. The private sector has attractive incentives to produce CBG from agricultural waste and municipal solid waste, the Prime Minister informed.

Shedding light on India’s vehicle scrappage policy, the Prime Minister stressed that it is a crucial part of the green growth strategy. He informed that the government has earmarked Rs 3,000 crore in the budget this year to scrap about 3,000,000 central and state government vehicles that are over 15 years old, including police vehicles, ambulances and buses. “The scrapping of vehicles will become a huge market,” said the Prime Minister, following the principle of Reuse, Recycling and Recovery. He also pointed out that it gives new strength to our circular economy and urged Indian youth to join various means of circular economy.

The prime minister said India needs to increase its battery storage capacity to 125 gigawatt hours over the next 6-7 years. The Prime Minister informed that the government has introduced a sustainability gap financing program in this budget to help battery developers achieve big goals in this capital-intensive sector.

The Prime Minister also touched on the fact that water transport would become a huge sector in India. He informed that India today transports only 5% of its cargo through its coastal route while only 2% of cargo is transported in India through inland waterways. He pointed out that the development of waterways in India will create many opportunities for all stakeholders in this field.

Concluding the address, the Prime Minister said that India has enormous potential to become the world leader in green energy technology. He pointed out that this will advance the cause of global good in addition to generating green jobs. “This budget is not only an opportunity, but it also contains the guarantee of our future security,” the prime minister said as he urged all stakeholders to act quickly to implement every provision of the budget. “The government is with you and your suggestions,” concluded the Prime Minister.

Background

The webinar led by the Union Department of Energy will feature six breakout sessions covering both energy and non-energy components of green growth. In addition to ministers and secretaries of relevant central government ministries, a host of stakeholders from state governments, industry, academia and research institutes and the public sector would attend these webinars and contribute suggestions for a better implementation of budget announcements.

Green growth is one of the seven major priorities of the Union Budget 2023-2024 to usher in green industrial and economic transition, environmentally friendly agriculture and sustainable energy in the country. It will also generate a large number of green jobs. The Union budget has contemplated a number of projects and initiatives spread across various sectors and ministries viz. Green Hydrogen Mission, Energy Transition, Energy Storage Projects, Renewable Energy Evacuation, Green Credit Program, PM-PRANAM, GOBARdhan Scheme, Bhartiya Prakritik Kheti Bio-Input Resource Centers, MISHTI, Amrit Dharohar, Coastal Shipping and Vehicle Replacement .

Each post-budget webinar will have three sessions. It will begin with an opening plenary session to which the Prime Minister will address. This session will be followed by separate breakout sessions on various themes that will run in parallel. Finally, ideas from the breakout sessions would be presented in the closing plenary. Based on the inputs received during the webinar, the ministries concerned will prepare an action plan with a timetable for the implementation of the budget announcements.

The government has undertaken several budget reforms in recent years. The budget date has been brought forward to February 1 so that ministries and departments have enough time to use the funds on the ground before the onset of the monsoons. Another step towards introducing reforms in budget execution was the innovative idea of ​​post-budget webinars. This idea was conceptualized by the Prime Minister to bring together experts from the public and private sectors, academia, industry and practitioners on the ground on a single platform and work collaboratively on implementation strategies in all sectors. These webinars were launched in 2021 in the spirit of Jan Bhagidari and encourage the involvement and ownership of all relevant stakeholders in an effective, timely and transparent implementation of budget announcements.

The webinars will focus on synergizing the efforts of various ministers and departments and all relevant stakeholders towards the preparation of action plans with quarterly targets so that the implementation is upstream and smooth with the achievement expected results in a timely manner. They are held virtually to ensure broad participation. It will involve relevant Union ministers, key stakeholders from ministries, regulators, academia, trade and industry associations, etc.