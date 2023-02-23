Mike Pence prefers alternative to Donald Trump in 2024 presidential election





Former Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday he would favor a Republican alternative to former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, while proposing reforms to grassroots rights programs as he ponders his own eventual run for the White House.

‘I think we’re going to have better choices’ than Trump, Pence said on CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box’ when asked if the GOP should appoint anyone other than the former president next year. . Pence has not explicitly ruled out backing Trump if he becomes the GOP nominee.

The former vice president, who served under Trump in the White House for four years, also appeared to take a soft swipe at his former boss when he discussed Republicans’ underperformance in the midterm elections. .

“Our candidates who have focused on the past, particularly on questioning the last election, have not done well, including in areas that we should have done very well,” Pence said.

Pence is expected to view his own presidential run as a move that could put him in direct competition with Trump, who attacked him for refusing to help overturn President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. After Pence said on 6 January 2021 that he would not go along with Trump’s plan, a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol, sending the then-Vice President and congressional lawmakers into hiding.

But Pence offered only a cryptic answer about his presidential plans in Wednesday’s new interview.

“I’ll let you know,” he said when asked if he was seeking the Republican presidential nomination.

Pence faltered as some of his potential challengers began to file for the GOP primary. After several relatively quiet months in which Trump was the only notable Republican on the campaign trail, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley became his first big lead challenger last week. Another candidate, entrepreneur and right-wing culture warrior Vivek Ramaswamy, entered the presidential race on Tuesday.

A host of other Republicans, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, are gearing up to announce their own White House candidacies.

Mike Pence on CNBC, February 22, 2023.

Source: CNBC

While he remained mum on the prospect of a presidential bid, Pence delved into some of the thorniest political issues facing the country. Asked about congressional talks to raise the US debt ceiling and the prospect of reforming Medicare and Social Security, he said the US should consider long-term changes to popular but expensive programs .

Some House Republicans have targeted the programs as part of a potential deal to raise the U.S. borrowing limit, drawing heavy criticism from Democrats and sparking a protracted back-and-forth. Leaders of both parties swear not to touch rights.

“I’m glad to see the Republican majority saying we need to use this debt ceiling to get us back on track to fiscal discipline, but listen, we all know where the real problem is in terms of long-term debt,” Pence said. said.

“I respect the speaker’s commitment to take Social Security and Medicare off the table for the debt ceiling negotiations. We need to put them on the table for the long term,” Pence said.

“We’re looking at a debt crisis in this country in the next 25 years, driven by rights, and nobody in Washington, DC wants to talk about it,” he said.

Pressed on the reforms he would make, Pence said there were “a lot of good ideas.” He referenced former President Ronald Reagan working to raise the retirement age, as well as long-term personal savings accounts. But “the first job is to be straight, the second is to get everyone around the table,” he said.

The Trump administration has not pursued rights reforms. Confronted with that fact, Pence argued that the Trump administration’s first goal was to “jumpstart the economy” after a slow Obama-era recovery from the 2008 recession.

“Then the story came in the form of Covid,” Pence said although he added, “I don’t think we’ve done enough.”

Pence has repeatedly said the country needs “leadership” at the presidential level, and said the 2022 midterm results show “elections are about the future.”

“I mean, our candidates who focused on the issues affecting Americans today and the solutions for the future, did very well,” Pence said. But “our candidates who focused on the past, especially on questioning the last election, did not do well, including in areas where we should have done very well”.

CNBC Politics

Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage:

Trump never conceded the 2020 election to Biden and spent the years following his loss falsely claiming the race was marred by widespread voter fraud. Many of Trump’s hand-picked midterm candidates who echoed these false claims or questioned the 2020 outcome have lost in high-profile races.

“I don’t think anyone could have defeated Hillary Clinton other than Donald Trump in 2016,” Pence told CNBC.

But now, he said, “I honestly hear people talking to me very regularly about wanting to go back to politics, but wanting to go back to the kind of politics that allows us to take on some of these long-term, intractable issues. .”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/02/22/mike-pence-prefers-alternative-to-donald-trump-in-2024-presidential-election.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos