Pakistan Imran Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf to start ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ rally





Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party will begin its “Bharo Tehreek jail” (court arrest campaign) on Wednesday, local media reported.

The campaign is expected to start from Lahores Mall Road at 2 p.m. on February 22, Pakistani daily Dawn reported. The report said party leader and former prime minister Imran Khan called the rally a counterattack against PTI’s basic rights and Pakistan’s continuing economic difficulties.

In a series of tweets, Khan said, “Today we start our Jail Bharo campaign for Haqeeqi Azadi for two main reasons. First, it is a peaceful and non-violent demonstration against the attack on our fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution. We face bogus FIRs and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cases, torture in custody, and attacks on journalists and social media users.

“Secondly, it is against the economic collapse caused by a cabal of crooks who have laundered billions of dollars in plundered wealth and obtained the National Reconciliation Order (NRO) for themselves while crushing the people, especially the poor and the middle class, under the burden of spiraling inflation and rising unemployment,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the PTI had shared a video message from Khan from his Twitter handle, in which he called on the people of Pakistan to take to the streets for “real freedom”.

#_____ pic.twitter.com/rkPcEJdnA5

PTI (@PTIofficial) February 22, 2023

“In fact, this campaign will take you to a free and happy Pakistan. And that will only happen when the state protects your basic rights,” he said, according to the Dawnreport.

The rally comes months after Khan was shot while campaigning in Wazirabad. The cricketer-turned-politician suffered a leg injury and was recovering at his residence in Islamabad.

In preparation for the rally, Section 144 was imposed on the Mall, Gulberg Main Boulevard and areas outside and adjoining the Punjab Civil Secretariat. Article 144 prohibits citizens from organizing sit-ins, processions or rallies.

