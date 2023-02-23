Trump uses Facebook targeting to mislead Haley voters





This misleading ad was sent to people in the area of ​​a Haley campaign event on Monday Screenshot: Trump Save America Joint Fundraising Committee/Google

An organization supporting the Donald Trumps 2024 campaign used location data to send misleading advertisements to people who attended campaign events for Nikki Haley’s nascent presidential race.

The ads, spotted by FWIW News, falsely stated that Haley supported Trump’s re-election campaign. One example featured a photoshopped image of Haley wearing a Make America Great Again hat, and said Nikki Haley is supporting Trump in 2024. Are you? The ads used location data to target people who were in the 50323 ZIP code on Monday, the site of Haleys’ first visit to Iowa since announcing his candidacy. In fact, she does not support her former boss.

The PAC that bought the ads, the Trump Save America Joint Fundraising Committee, works in conjunction with Trump’s senior campaign committee, according to Federal Election Commission records. The two share a treasurer.

The ads were viewed more than 20,000 times by people in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina, and primarily targeted women over the age of 45, according to Google’s political ad databases and Facebook.

Data from Google’s Political Ads Database, detailing metrics and targeting criteria for one of the ads. Screenshot: Google

Haley, a former US Ambassador to the United Nations, is the first Republican to officially announce that she is contesting Trump’s candidacy for the 2024 nomination. President Trump is my friend. I think he was the right president at the right time, she said at her event in Iowa on Monday. But as dire as the situation is, even if all the media and everyone wants to talk about the past, we have to leave the status quo in the past. We have work to do. We have to look forward.

The campaigns for Nikki Haley and Donald Trump did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The ads first appeared in South Carolina last Thursday, where Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, unveiled her campaign. The announcement then followed her and her followers as she toured New Hampshire and Iowa.

A total of 15 ads targeting Haley voters with misinformation have been paid for by the Trump Save America Joint Fundraising Committee, which has raised nearly $152 million in campaign contributions so far. According to Google and Facebook, each individual ad costs only hundreds of dollars.

