India’s potential, ‘nothing short of a goldmine’: Prime Minister Modi’s green energy investment push – The New Indian Express

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for investment in the green energy sector, saying the country’s renewable energy potential is nothing short of a “gold mine”.
“The potential of solar, wind and biogas in India is no less than that of any gold mine or oil field for our private sector,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday during a meeting. of the first post-budget webinar on “green growth here”.
The Prime Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to explore sustainable development in the field of green energy to make the country also self-sufficient in the future.
Addressing India’s green energy potential, the Prime Minister categorically said that the country has the chance to be the world leader in green energy by also creating green jobs.
Outlining the three pillars of green growth and energy transmission, the Prime Minister said that first, increasing production, second reducing the use of fossil fuels in the economy and third evolving towards a gas-based economy in the country are being implemented by the government.
He said India’s dominance in renewable energy will ensure commensurate change in the world. Welcoming this year’s budget, the Prime Minister said the budget will play a key role in establishing India as a leading energy market.
This is why I invite all players in the energy world to invest in India. This budget has given a great opportunity for every green energy investor to invest in India, he said, adding that India has been fastest growing in the renewable energy sector.
He said the country had achieved the target of 40% contribution of non-fossil fuels in installed power capacity 9 years ahead of the target date. He asserted that India will have 500 GW capacity by 2030 in renewable energy as the potential of solar, wind and biogas in India has become a big opportunity for investors.
Citing the future, the Prime Minister said a target of 5 MMT of green hydrogen has been set with an allocation of Rs 19,000 crore to incentivize the private sector in this area. He also added that India has the potential to produce 10,000 million cubic meters of biogas from gobar (cow dung) and 1.5 lahks cubic meter of gas contributing 8% of the gas distribution of the city in the country.
Citing his government’s target, the prime minister said that 500 new factories under the Gobardhan Yojna would be set up in the country at a cost of Rs 10,000 crore. He also talked about the country’s vehicle scrapping policy, adding that the government had budgeted provisions of Rs 3,000 crore to scrap about 3 lahks of vehicles over 15 years old belonging to central and central governments. States.
He also highlighted the need to expand battery storage capacity to 125 gigawatt hours over the next 6-7 years. He also said that the budget has incorporated everything that contains the guarantee of the future security of the country in addition to being an opportunity. He expressed that his government is fully committed to sustainable development in the field of green energy.
