MPs are investigating whether Boris Johnson misled Parliament over Partygate ‘giving access’ to No 10





MPs investigating whether Boris Johnson misled Parliament party portal were granted access to Downing Street last night, ITV News said.



Sources revealed that the privileges committee – chaired by Labor’s Harriet Harman but including four Tory members – made a site visit to examine the premises where the allegations took place.



I understand that the purpose was to help the Partygate investigation team better understand the layout of the building and the context of the events that fall under the investigation.



Mr Johnson is facing questions over what he knew of several illegal parties that took place – with officials bringing a suitcase of booze, DJing and taking part in karaoke – despite strict Covid rules. MPs are investigating whether the former Prime Minister misled Parliament by repeatedly denying – on the Commons floor – that Covid laws were broken at No 10. Mr Johnson has denied misled Parliament about the alleged violations.



Although no one has revealed the exact details of last night’s tour, the team presumably tried to establish how far Mr Johnson’s flat and office were from the gatherings, and whether he would have seen or heard what had happened.



The committee has already requested a number of documents. As England went through its second lockdown, Boris Johnson was at a party in Downing Street. Credit: PA/ITV News The inquiry has caused huge controversy among Mr Johnson’s Conservative Party supporters, with Nadine Dorries calling it a ‘witch hunt’ and warning that ‘it will be the most egregious abuse of power seen in Westminster’.



A Tory MP – Laura Farris – resigned from the group under intense pressure, but the inquiry is continuing under Harman and has seven members, including Tories Charles Walker, Sir Bernard Jenkin, Alberto Costa and Andy Carter.



It appears the committee members have agreed not to speak to the media – but I have managed to confirm from two sources that the Downing Street visit took place. What did Boris Johnson really know about the notorious Downing Street parties? With new revelations from our sources, in their own words, hear the definitive behind-closed-doors story of one of the biggest scandals of our time

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.itv.com/news/2023-02-22/mps-probing-whether-johnson-misled-parliament-given-access-to-no-10-access The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos