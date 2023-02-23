President Joko Widodo attends APPSI National Working Meeting in East Kalimantan – sgj10.com

GOVERNOR South East Sulawesi Province (South East Sulawesi) H. Ali Mazi, SH., Was present National Working Meeting of Associations of Provincial Governments of Indonesia (APPSI) in East Kalimantan which was officially opened by President Joko Widodo, in the Ballroom of the Novotel Hotel, on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana along with their entourage are to continue their journey to the capital region of the archipelago in northern Penajam Paser Regency by car. There, President Joko Widodo will review the progress of the construction of a number of infrastructure projects for the capital of the archipelago.

During the first day of his visit to East Kalimantan on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, President Joko Widodo inspected the Nusantara Capital Toll Road Project, Segment 3B, Kariangau-Tempang KKT Section in Balikpapan Town . During the review of the project, President Joko Widodo took time to stop at the 3A-3B STA 13+700 toll road, namely the construction of the 3A toll road towards KM 8 of the Balikpapan Samarinda Toll Road and 3B Toll Road towards Central Government Core. Area.

President Joko Widodo stressed that the process of infrastructure development in the capital of the archipelago must pay special attention to environmental aspects. “Because the concept we want to present in the Capital of the Archipelago is an environmental concept, so no matter how small it is related to the environment, it must be considered.”

President Joko Widodo made the statement after reviewing the proposed construction of Capital Nusantara Toll Road Segment 3B, Kariangau-Tempang Tempadung Section, East Kalimantan. President Joko Widodo even said he would issue a strong warning if he encountered development activities that did not pay attention to the environment. “I’m sure, I’ll definitely reprimand, because the concept is an environmental concept again.”

On another occasion, the head of the working group on the implementation of infrastructure development of the capital of the archipelago, Danis Sumadilaga, explained that the toll road connecting Balikpapan to the central area of ​​​​the capital of the archipelago should be built on 47 kilometers. The toll road should also be equipped with an underwater tunnel.

“Initial plans, we will build along 47 km with the existing submerged tunnel (undersea tunnel) is about 1.5 km long,” said the head of the working group on the implementation of the infrastructure development of the archipelago, Danis Sumadilaga. The construction of the 47 kilometer toll road will reduce travel time from Balikpapan to the heart of the Indonesian capital to just 30 minutes.

Accompanying President Joko Widodo on the visit were Minister of Public Enterprises, Erick Thohir; the Minister of Investment/Head of the Investment Coordinating Council, Bahlil Lahadalia; and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung.

President Joko Widodo and Ms. Iriana continued their working visit to East Kalimantan province. From the second day of his working visit, President Joko Widodo will attend the opening ceremony of the 2023 National Working Meeting of the Association of Indonesian Provincial Governments at the Ballroom of Novotel Hotel, Balikpapan City.

After, President Joko Widodo and his entourage will continue their journey to the capital region of the archipelago in the north of Penajam Paser Regency, by car. There, President Joko Widodo will review the progress of the construction of a number of infrastructure projects for the capital of the archipelago.

In today’s activities, President Joko Widodo accompanied by the Minister of Public Enterprises, Erick Thohir; the Minister of Investment/Head of the Investment Coordinating Council, Bahlil Lahadalia; and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung. Apart from that, there is also the President’s Military Secretary, Rear Admiral TNI Hersan; Commander Paspampres, Marsda TNI Wahju Hidajat Soedjatmiko; as well as Protocol, Press and Media Assistant at the Presidential Secretariat, Bey Machmudin.

Previously, President Joko Widodo submits decree on Social Forestry in Bamboo Forest Tourism, Balikpapan Town, East Kalimantan. A total of 514 social forest decrees were submitted by President Joko Widodo. Including 19 decrees on native forests and 46 decrees on land reform objects.

Opening of the APPSI national working meeting

President Joko Widodo officially opened the National Working Meeting of Indonesian Provincial Government Associations, which took place on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

In his speech, President Joko Widodo transmitted 7 points of orientation, namely the increase in consumption and public expenditure, the endorsement of products, food availability, expenditure on national products. President Joko Widodo provided guidance on efforts to improve the investment climate, reduce stunting and the future of honorary workers.

Regarding consumption and public spending, President Joko Widodo reminded regional leaders not to adopt policies that could curb public spending and consumption. “It is the responsibility of governors to ensure that household consumption is maintained and increased.”

President Joko Widodo said that in 2022 household consumption will be 4.93%. “We hope that in 2023 there will be a figure of 5.4%,” said President Joko Widodo, very optimistic that if the level of consumption and public spending increase, economic growth will automatically be stimulated.

Therefore, people’s spending should not be curbed. As a result, more public money will accumulate in the bank. According to President Joko Widodo, this should not happen. President Joko Widodo offered examples of artistic and sporting events. These two activities will generate significant public expenditure and will of course promote economic growth.

At the ranks of the police and local government, President Joko Widodo asked not to hinder artistic and sports activities. “The expenses of people who are detained are in the bank. We can check how much people’s savings increase. In 2022, IDR 690 trillion of public funds are held and unspent. »

This year, it is estimated that there will be about three thousand artistic and sporting events that President Joko Widodo has requested so that their implementation is not hindered. President Joko Widodo has also encouraged village tourism and MSMEs to reopen to encourage public spending and economic growth. “The formula is that people are encouraged to spend, not to skimp so that economic growth is maintained and even increased.”

President Joko Widodo has led the downstream, focusing not only on the mining and mining and coal sectors. According to President Joko Widodo, the endorsement of products must also be exercised in the sectors of agriculture, fishing and plantations. President Joko Widodo believes that all regions have their own potential. For example, maybe coconuts are only sold at IDR 10,000 per seed. “In Thailand, it’s a bit peeled, so coco tams can cost Rp 45,000.” []

