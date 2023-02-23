Jail Bharo Tehreek: Imran Khan’s party kicks off ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ from Lahore





Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party of ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan launched a wave of mass arrests from Lahore on Wednesday for what it called violation of basic rights, abuse of the Constitution and economic collapse. The party shared images of senior leaders, including former federal ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Senator Azam Swati and former Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema, sitting inside a police van. They asked the police present at the scene to arrest them.

“Today, 200 PTI workers and Lahore leaders including myself came forward for arrest,” said Qureshi, who is the party’s deputy chairman.

“This movement will continue until the imported government puts an end to anarchy in the country” and has been held accountable for 10 months in the people’s court, he added.

A large number of PTI workers and leaders gathered on Jail Road. Some of the workers had chained themselves and kept themselves in an “artificial prison” they had made.

The government has imposed Section 144 on different roads including Mall Road Lahore under which no more than five people can congregate there. “We violated Article 144 to go to jail,” Qureshi insisted.

The Punjab government and Federal Home Minister Rana Sanaullah, however, said police would not arrest any PTI workers for violating Section 144.

“Only PTI leaders will be arrested who are wanted for corruption or any other criminal matter,” Sanaullah said. “PTI leaders are doing photo ops after boarding a police van in Lahore. They need political mileage through such stunts,” he said, adding that through this campaign, Imran Khan, 70, wants to create anarchy in the country.

Information Minister Marriyum Auranzeb said PTI leaders attacked a police van. “The PTI leadership will be arrested for attacking the police van,” she added.

On the other hand, Khan said he initiated the “Jail Bharo Tehreek” (court arrest motion) for Haqeeqi Azadi for two main reasons. “First, this is a peaceful and non-violent protest against the attack on our fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution. We are facing false cases of FIR and NAB, torture in custody, attacks on journalists and social networks.

He further said the campaign was against the economic collapse “brought about by the cabal of crooks who laundered billions of money in plundered wealth and obtained NRO (agreement) for themselves while crushing people, especially the poor and middle class, under the burden of runaway inflation and rising unemployment.”

Khan urged people to take to the streets for “true freedom”.

“In fact, this movement will take you to a free and happy Pakistan where your basic rights are protected. ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ is the name of jihad,” he added.

The cricketer-turned-politician said he would also come forward for arrest once his gunshot wound healed.

In November last year, Khan suffered three gunshot wounds to his right leg during an anti-government rally in Wazirabad, Punjab province.

“There seems to be no rule of law in the country as despite the court order to hold elections in Punjab within 90 days, the state institutions are not ready to stand up for themselves. If elections are not held within 90 days in two provinces, it will create a constitutional crisis and promote the law of the jungle in the country,” Khan said.

The PTI had dissolved its governments in the provinces of Punjab and Kyber-Pakhtaunkhawa more than a month ago. Under the Constitution, elections must be held within 90 days of the dissolution of an assembly.

The nine-party government led by the PML-N has declared that holding separate elections for the provincial and national assemblies is not possible due to the economic crisis and the public order situation.

Khan, who was ousted as prime minister in April last year after a no-confidence motion passed in the National Assembly, is seeking to hold new general elections in Pakistan.

