Merrick Garland should treat Donald Trump like everyone else





Equal justice before the law is etched on the face of the building where the Supreme Court of the United States sits and is considered the standard by which the government should treat everyone.

But can the Department of Justice achieve this goal by focusing on a former President of the United States? This task is made more difficult because this former president is a declared candidate to replace the current president who has the power to remove the head of the DOJ at will and who has virtually declared himself a candidate for re-election.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has previously acknowledged the significance of the 2024 election when he cited former President Donald Trump’s announcement of his third presidential run as the reason to appoint a special counsel to investigate the allegations against him. .

Garland’s appointment of a special advocate grew out of the events of January 6 and the discovery and failure to return a large number of presidential records, many of which were highly classified.

But that doesn’t absolve him of the decision whether or not to indict Trump. Nor did Robert Mueller’s appointment replace then-Attorney General Bill Barr as the politically responsible officer with the final say on matters within his jurisdiction.

If, as expected, President Joe Biden also announces his candidacy, the political aspects of whether or not to indict Trump over one of the outstanding issues he faces will become even more important in the public eye.

In one respect, Trump cannot be treated like everyone else, as both sets of potential charges are arguably related to his duties while he was president.

His apparent defense of his conduct on January 6 is that he was responding to public demand to expose flaws in the election and was only urging others to encourage Vice President Mike Pence to exercise his authority. constitutional.

For the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago, Trump took the position that he had the right to keep them even after leaving office. If he is indicted for these offenses, he will be treated the same, because the position of the government will be that no president can legally do what he has done.

Trump can defend himself by arguing that he only did what any other incumbent could do, which may be a defense on the merits, but is not an allegation of unequal treatment.

However, if Trump is indicted, he is almost certain to argue that he was singled out while others suspected of committing similar offenses would be released. The relevant facts support the opposite conclusion: not to accuse him would be to treat him better than others in similar situations.

Take the more than 900 people who have been convicted or pleaded guilty to the January 6 offenses. They would rightly demand that equal treatment requires Trump to defend himself in court, not least because many of them told the judge who sentenced them that they stormed the Capitol because their leader urged them to do so.

Regarding the mishandling of highly classified documents, equal treatment would require that the DOJ follow its past practice of pursuing cases like this, even without the blatant refusal to comply with a court order to release them. , which easily differentiates the Trump case from those of Biden and Pence.

For supporters of equal justice under the law, the greatest danger is that the Attorney General refuses to seek Trump’s indictment for fear of backlash from Trump supporters and possibly some independents, d especially as the 2024 elections draw closer.

It’s impossible to know what impact such an indictment would have on the election, but whether it would help or hurt Biden should be irrelevant to the decision.

It may be unnecessary, but the president should publicly announce that the final decision on whether or not to indict Trump is Garlands alone as attorney general should be made based solely on whether the facts and the law warrant lawsuits.

While Trump supporters would not believe Biden not ordering Garland to press charges, it would send a clear message to the general public that the attorney general should not consider any political considerations in making his decision to indict. Trump or not: he should just treat him like everyone else.

This article does not necessarily reflect the views of Bloomberg Industry Group, Inc., publisher of Bloomberg Law and Bloomberg Tax, or its owners.

Author Information

Alan B. Morrison is associate dean of the George Washington University School of Law, where he teaches a course on special issues related to the regulation of presidential conduct.

