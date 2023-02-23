Nice words are not enough

Devastating earthquakes have wider implications for Turkey. The disaster triggered an inward tilt, coupled with political and economic unrest. As long as Recep Tayyip Erdogan continues to tease a new date for the elections, he will be under fire from the opposition who want to quickly knock down the argument that a natural disaster gives the president the automatic right to push the vote further back. the June Deadline.

On the other hand, according to safe estimates, it will take at least $150 billion to restore some sense of long-term normality given that the earthquake damaged critical infrastructure and networks, and that is ultimately the economic and social fabric of the country which will have to be repaired. The Turkish government is therefore looking for donors/creditors because aid from international organizations such as the International Monetary Fund (Ankara is reluctant to turn to the IMF anyway) is not enough to cover the country’s needs.

In this climate and while memories still linger of 1999, when the so-called earthquake diplomacy between the two Aegean neighbors led to the EU summit in Helsinki (where Greece withdrew its veto and the bloc granted candidate status to Turkey) and subsequently to a provisional agreement between Athens and Ankara at the end of 2003, there is talk of seizing the momentum, so to speak, to launch efforts to normalize relations between the two country. However, to pick up the thread, we must first agree on where it broke: was it the exploratory talks between the two countries that resumed after 2021 only to be halted in 2022 (and which were conducted for appearance reasons anyway)? Did the consultations between the Greek and Turkish military committees (following Ankara’s decision to downgrade the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the abolition of the permanent secretary general deprived Athens of an interlocutor at this level)? Was it the positive agenda in the areas of economy and trade (which was successfully carried out by the deputy foreign ministers in charge of economic diplomacy before Ankara decided to suspend its activities last May )? Or would it perhaps make more sense to hold talks at the highest level given the character-driven nature of Turkish foreign policy?

In any case, at present, Greece has no reason to rush to the bilateral front. After all, following Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ speech to the US Congress last May, the Turkish side has constantly poisoned the climate with warnings and threats, while systematically challenging Greek ownership of the eastern Aegean islands by making sovereignty dependent on their demilitarization. Even before that, Ankara had signed an agreement with Libya’s Tripoli-based government creating an exclusive economic zone (EEZ) from the southern shore of the Mediterranean to that country’s northeast coast; he had adopted the blue homeland theory as a formal dogma of foreign policy; and he had conducted seismic surveys in an undemarcated area south of the island of Kastellorizo ​​in the southeastern Aegean Sea. In light of the above, it is Ankara that must take concrete steps to demonstrate what it means by unfreezing ties. In other words, he must present evidence that would certify any change he intends to make.

Tensions skyrocketed for about six months, violations of Greek airspace by Turkish fighter jets skyrocketed and the number of overflights multiplied. Engaging in diplomatic niceties and showing a sentimental interest in rapprochement in the wake of the earthquake is not enough unless it is backed by concrete actions or, at least, restraint.

However, Athens cannot afford to wait and see how relations between the West and Turkey will develop, as these will also affect Greek-Turkish relations. Athens must adopt a proactive position in order to influence the establishment of West-Turkey relations. Greek officials must look at Turkey’s needs, which have been significantly affected by the disaster, and tie them to specific rules. A rapprochement with the West now appears to be the only option for a leader who has invested himself politically in the confrontation with the West. However, Erdogan must accept that fixing his country’s economy (which was already suffering from skyrocketing inflation, a falling lira and low interest rates) requires that he restore Western confidence first.

Greece could use the EU’s institutional umbrella to help Turkey, to consider restoring iconic policies like the customs union agreement to apply a new negotiating framework, but only to the extent that Ankara is ready to redefine its priorities. As far as the United States is concerned, any conditions for long-term reconstruction aid for Turkey must take account of Greece’s positions.

The period following the elections in Greece and Turkey should see an energy initiative aimed at tapping into the natural resources of the Eastern Mediterranean, also to support the security of EU energy supply (Greece should have a say here). In the meantime, Athens should draw up a roadmap detailing the stages of a de-escalation of tensions and, subsequently, of the consolidation of its status (also through the development of partnerships on low political issues) for the gradual construction of ‘a climate of trust before taking any decisive step towards meaningful dialogue within a specific framework based on international law and a binding timetable for settlement and/or recourse to The Hague. The new and harsh reality forces Turkey to adapt; Greece should wait for hard evidence as a condition for a restart.

Constantinos Filis is director of the Institute of Global Affairs, associate professor at the American College of Greece and international affairs analyst for Antenna TV.