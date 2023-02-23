Politics
Nice words are not enough
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (L) and his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias inspect the damage caused by the devastating earthquake in Turkey’s southern province of Hatay on February 12. [Anadolu Agency/via AMNA]
Devastating earthquakes have wider implications for Turkey. The disaster triggered an inward tilt, coupled with political and economic unrest. As long as Recep Tayyip Erdogan continues to tease a new date for the elections, he will be under fire from the opposition who want to quickly knock down the argument that a natural disaster gives the president the automatic right to push the vote further back. the June Deadline.
On the other hand, according to safe estimates, it will take at least $150 billion to restore some sense of long-term normality given that the earthquake damaged critical infrastructure and networks, and that is ultimately the economic and social fabric of the country which will have to be repaired. The Turkish government is therefore looking for donors/creditors because aid from international organizations such as the International Monetary Fund (Ankara is reluctant to turn to the IMF anyway) is not enough to cover the country’s needs.
In this climate and while memories still linger of 1999, when the so-called earthquake diplomacy between the two Aegean neighbors led to the EU summit in Helsinki (where Greece withdrew its veto and the bloc granted candidate status to Turkey) and subsequently to a provisional agreement between Athens and Ankara at the end of 2003, there is talk of seizing the momentum, so to speak, to launch efforts to normalize relations between the two country. However, to pick up the thread, we must first agree on where it broke: was it the exploratory talks between the two countries that resumed after 2021 only to be halted in 2022 (and which were conducted for appearance reasons anyway)? Did the consultations between the Greek and Turkish military committees (following Ankara’s decision to downgrade the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the abolition of the permanent secretary general deprived Athens of an interlocutor at this level)? Was it the positive agenda in the areas of economy and trade (which was successfully carried out by the deputy foreign ministers in charge of economic diplomacy before Ankara decided to suspend its activities last May )? Or would it perhaps make more sense to hold talks at the highest level given the character-driven nature of Turkish foreign policy?
In any case, at present, Greece has no reason to rush to the bilateral front. After all, following Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ speech to the US Congress last May, the Turkish side has constantly poisoned the climate with warnings and threats, while systematically challenging Greek ownership of the eastern Aegean islands by making sovereignty dependent on their demilitarization. Even before that, Ankara had signed an agreement with Libya’s Tripoli-based government creating an exclusive economic zone (EEZ) from the southern shore of the Mediterranean to that country’s northeast coast; he had adopted the blue homeland theory as a formal dogma of foreign policy; and he had conducted seismic surveys in an undemarcated area south of the island of Kastellorizo in the southeastern Aegean Sea. In light of the above, it is Ankara that must take concrete steps to demonstrate what it means by unfreezing ties. In other words, he must present evidence that would certify any change he intends to make.
Tensions skyrocketed for about six months, violations of Greek airspace by Turkish fighter jets skyrocketed and the number of overflights multiplied. Engaging in diplomatic niceties and showing a sentimental interest in rapprochement in the wake of the earthquake is not enough unless it is backed by concrete actions or, at least, restraint.
Ankara must take concrete steps to demonstrate what it means by unfreezing ties. In other words, he must present evidence that would certify any change he intends to make
However, Athens cannot afford to wait and see how relations between the West and Turkey will develop, as these will also affect Greek-Turkish relations. Athens must adopt a proactive position in order to influence the establishment of West-Turkey relations. Greek officials must look at Turkey’s needs, which have been significantly affected by the disaster, and tie them to specific rules. A rapprochement with the West now appears to be the only option for a leader who has invested himself politically in the confrontation with the West. However, Erdogan must accept that fixing his country’s economy (which was already suffering from skyrocketing inflation, a falling lira and low interest rates) requires that he restore Western confidence first.
Greece could use the EU’s institutional umbrella to help Turkey, to consider restoring iconic policies like the customs union agreement to apply a new negotiating framework, but only to the extent that Ankara is ready to redefine its priorities. As far as the United States is concerned, any conditions for long-term reconstruction aid for Turkey must take account of Greece’s positions.
The period following the elections in Greece and Turkey should see an energy initiative aimed at tapping into the natural resources of the Eastern Mediterranean, also to support the security of EU energy supply (Greece should have a say here). In the meantime, Athens should draw up a roadmap detailing the stages of a de-escalation of tensions and, subsequently, of the consolidation of its status (also through the development of partnerships on low political issues) for the gradual construction of ‘a climate of trust before taking any decisive step towards meaningful dialogue within a specific framework based on international law and a binding timetable for settlement and/or recourse to The Hague. The new and harsh reality forces Turkey to adapt; Greece should wait for hard evidence as a condition for a restart.
Constantinos Filis is director of the Institute of Global Affairs, associate professor at the American College of Greece and international affairs analyst for Antenna TV.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ekathimerini.com/opinion/1205264/nice-words-are-not-enough/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Chatgpt Misinformation: AI Chatbots Like Bard and ChatGPT Fuel Fear of Misinformation Nightmare
- ULA Announces May Launch of First Vulcan
- This artist hopes to buy Jeff Koons’ broken balloon dogExBulletin
- A new mobile pack allows smartphones to send texts via satellite.smartphone
- Ukraine war: Reporting from Kiev as Russia’s invasion begins – BBC News
- BurgerFi Wins Best Burger Award at 2023 South Beach Wine & Food Festival Burger Bash
- “The Conservative Party is the Brexit Party” – Sebastian Payne, Director of Onward
- Apple analyst Kuo says low-end VR headset will launch in 2025
- Russian aggression threatens efforts to protect nature beyond Ukraine
- The new sanctions ban every item Russia uses on the battlefield
- Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Marking One Year Since Russian Invasion of Ukraine > US Department of Defense > Release
- The transfer moves into the final stages following full council approval by City of York Council