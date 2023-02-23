The big rule of Bidens new asylum is inspired by Donald Trump





The Biden administration plans to impose new restrictions on asylum seekers, including requiring some migrants to register using a smartphone app, which draws on a policy pushed by the former President Donald Trump. Bidens’ proposed rule, which could take effect as early as March, comes just as the administration is ending a controversial pandemic-era border enforcement policy that has barred millions of asylum seekers to enter the country.

This pandemic-era rule, known colloquially as Title 42, was initiated by Trump for questionable public health reasons in 2020 and is set to end in May. In short: Title 42 allowed the United States to quickly deport migrants on the grounds that they would spread Covid-19, even long after cross-border travel resumed. Immigration officials say the end of Title 42 will lead to an overwhelming influx of new migrants, predicting that illegal crossings at the southern border will reach up to 13,000 a day from January’s average of around 5,000 per day.

And that has led the Biden administration to seek ways to slow migration before Title 42 ends, most recently through the proposed rule the Department of Homeland Security announced on Tuesday. It comes just after border officials reported nearly 252,000 migrant encounters in December, the highest number in a single month since Title 42 was implemented.

The new rule would temporarily require migrants to make an appointment on the CBP One smartphone app to enter the United States through an official border crossing or, alternatively, show that they have already been denied asylum in Mexico or in another country they passed through en route to the United States. If they don’t, they will be turned away. It would be in effect for two years, with the possibility of an extension, if approved after a 30-day period during which the public will have an opportunity to comment on the proposal.

Immigrant advocates have said the proposed rule carries dangerous, even deadly, consequences for migrants who would be turned away as a result. The CBP One app has drawn criticism from some Democrats over privacy issues, technical issues and barriers to access for asylum seekers who don’t have cell or internet access or are unable to navigate in their mother tongue.

The other problem with the app approach is security: if an asylum seeker manages to book an appointment via the app, they may have to wait weeks or months before being allowed to enter the UNITED STATES. Some asylum seekers may not afford to wait that long if they face immediate danger. And if they can’t wait, they might be forced to seek protections in another country without a functioning asylum system.

No Central American country has the capacity to process and protect a large number of asylum seekers that comes close to that of the United States. For example, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras processed no more than 1,000 asylum applications in total in 2022, according to the United Nations; by comparison, the United States registered almost half a million additional immigration cases and issued asylum decisions in more than 50,000 of them in the same year.

Penalizing them for making the life-saving decision to seek safety at our border goes against core American values, said Krish OMara Vignarajah, president and CEO of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, in a statement. communicated.

It’s unclear whether the rule will stand, in part because it echoes Trump’s policies that have been repeatedly struck down by federal courts. Trump tried and failed to institute rules prohibiting anyone from seeking asylum at the southern border if they had transited through a third country en route to the United States and prohibiting people from entering the United States without crossing through an official border post.

If the Biden administration is successful, the new rule would mark its latest adoption of a Trump immigration policy that President Joe Biden has vowed to reject and another reminder of how Trump has reshaped norms around the humanitarian obligations of Americas.

How Biden came to embrace Trump’s border policies

Biden took office after a campaign in which he promised to renew the United States’ focus on protecting vulnerable immigrant populations. And he began his tenure struggling to distinguish himself from Trump’s cruelty at the border as well as the tough immigration enforcement policies of the Obama administration, which has overseen record deportations.

But Republicans have used the border as a political cudgel against the president. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy traveled to the border earlier this month in a bid to draw attention to the high number of migrant encounters, accusing Democrats of trying ignore the problem and act as if it’s not happening. Ahead of the 2024 election, Bidens’ border policies are set to come under scrutiny and criticism in a new wave of House GOP investigations.

These attacks belie the fact that Biden is stricter than many of his Democratic colleagues on the border. He upheld Trump’s Title 42 policy, for example, even as he tried to administer the immigration enforcement system in a more humane way, including narrowing the categories of people considered priority. for expulsion and by offering new temporary protections to citizens of certain countries in conflict.

Yet, with immigration and border security becoming an increasingly powerful area of ​​attack by the GOP, even some moderate Democrats have embraced Trump’s border policies. And they’re pressuring Biden to do the same.

In 2022, five Democratic Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly of Arizona, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Raphael Warnock of Georgia and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire joined Republicans in introducing a bill that would have temporarily preserved the title policy. 42, under which migrants arriving at the southern border were promptly expelled nearly 5.5 million times.

Absent Title 42, Tuesday’s proposed rule would offer a new tool to turn back migrants, though the administration says it’s not a redux of Trump’s policies that were previously rolled back.

By encouraging people to enter the United States legally through official border crossings, the administration says the rule would deter smuggling, prevent overcrowding at border facilities and allow for the processing of migrants in an effective, humane and efficient manner. The administration also noted that it intends to simultaneously expand other legal pathways for migrants to enter the United States, including refugee processing in the Americas, seasonal work visas and programs. parole for migrants with urgent humanitarian needs.

We are strengthening the availability of legal and orderly pathways for migrants to come to the United States, while proposing new consequences for those who do not use the processes made available to them by the United States and its regional partners, said DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. , who is facing possible impeachment by the House GOP, said in a statement.

The administration also framed the proposed new rule as a parallel to an existing program under which citizens of Haiti, Cuba and Venezuela, countries with which the United States has strained diplomatic relations, are paroled at United States up to 30,000 per month under a similar system, or sent to Mexico.

But these are distinctions from Trump-era policies with no meaningful difference. The proposed rule would still put migrants at risk: for example, Mexico, which received more asylum seekers than any country except the United States and Germany in 2021, still faces to an epidemic of violence, despite a slight drop in murders last year. Some migrants might therefore be more inclined to use smugglers to cross the border.

Migrants also may not enjoy the same protections in countries that do not have strong asylum programs or do not have the same legal standards as the United States, which grants asylum in cases where a claimant can demonstrate a well-founded fear of persecution based on race. , religion, nationality, political opinion, or membership in a particular social group, such as people who identify as LGBTQ.

And the proposed rule would limit migrants’ ability to claim their right to seek asylum in the United States, which has been guaranteed for decades by federal law. The Trump administration’s asylum rules were struck down on a variety of grounds relating to errors in the way they were enacted, but it nonetheless left advocates hopeful the new proposal won’t survive a legal challenge in its entirety. Current state.

