Pakistan. Imran Khans party launches campaign to fill prisons in non-violent protest





Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the party of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Wednesday launched a non-violent protest movement called Jail Bharo Tehreek (fill the jails).

The movement aims for voluntary surrender after months of street protests, calling for snap elections in Pakistan.

PTI Vice Chairman and former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar, former Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema and PTI Senator Azam Swati were among the first to propose a voluntary arrest Wednesday in Lahore.

Imran Khan announced the launch of the protest on February 22, saying his party was ready to launch a peaceful and non-violent protest against the abuses of our fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

He added: We are facing fake FIR and NAB cases, torture in detention, attacks on journalists and social media users.

The campaign was launched after several of its party leaders were arrested by authorities in recent months.

In a post on Twitter, Imran Khan also said the protest was also aimed at raising voice against the economic collapse wrought by the current administration whose leaders he accuses of making ill-gotten wealth. He said Pakistan’s poor and middle class were facing the burden of spiraling inflation and rising unemployment.

200 political workers surrender voluntarily

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said key party leaders were ready for the voluntary arrest movement. Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar insisted that they would volunteer to be arrested on the first day of the movement.

PTI party workers started the campaign from the city of Lahore where they gathered at the party headquarters before heading to Charing Cross for the mass arrests.

The PTI prison bharo campaign had started. Image credit: PTI

Our senior leaders will visit with 200 party workers, said PTI Senator and Movement Focal Point, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry.

PTI Lahore branch chief Imtiaz Shaikh said Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Waleed Iqbal, Murad Raas, Muhammad Khan Madni and Fawad Rasool were among the 200 workers who would voluntarily surrender to the authorities in Lahore.

Government reaction

Khawaja Saad Rafique, minister of railways and leader of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), dismissed the campaign, saying he was not in favor of detaining political workers from no party.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the PTI court arrest campaign was aimed at creating political instability and a situation of law and order in the country and was launched to attract the media attention.

In a meeting held in Islamabad to discuss the PTI arrest movement, he said law and order would be maintained at all costs and the arrest of women and ordinary workers would be avoided. He also said that the record of disbelievers would be kept and their activities would be mentioned in their character certificates.

Pervaiz Elahi joins PTI

Meanwhile, former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi joined the PTI along with ten other former MPAs from his Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) party. Elahi announced the decision at a press conference in Lahore, saying he always stood by former Prime Minister Imran Khan during difficult and trying times.

Elahis’s name has been approved for the role of Central President of the PTI. Following this decision, PML-Q Chairman Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain removed Elahi from his post in the party and terminated his membership due to his comments on the merger of PML-Q with PTI.

