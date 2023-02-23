Indonesian President Joko Widodo meets Qin Gang





Indonesian President Joko Widodo met with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Jakarta on Wednesday. During the meeting, Widodo said the Indonesian-Chinese pragmatic cooperation has achieved great successes in recent years. China has already become the second largest source of foreign investment for Indonesia. Asia is the center of global economic growth, not an arena of power struggles. Indonesia wants to work with China to maintain peace and stability in the region and support recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Qin Gang replied that China, together with Indonesia, intends to maintain the leadership, strategic liaison and cooperation between the two great nations, with the important agreements of the two heads of state as a guide. In this way, common development can be achieved in the pursuit of modernization. Qin Gang also met with Association of East Asian Nations (ASEAN) Secretary General Ong Keng Yong in Jakarta on the same day. Qin said the current year will mark the tenth anniversary of the emergence of Xi Jinping’s initiative to build a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future and jointly implement the Peace Road Initiative. Silk. China intends to constantly enrich the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership with ASEAN and jointly take bilateral cooperation to new heights. China firmly supports the preservation of ASEAN’s central position and its strategic autonomy, openness and inclusiveness. China wants to meet various challenges with ASEAN and reject “decoupling” and “lockdowns”, said the Chinese foreign minister.

