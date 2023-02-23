PM Modi chairs PRAGATI meet, reviews 9 key infra projects worth over Rs 41,500 cr! Details here





Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the progress of nine key infrastructure projects across 13 states. Chairing the meeting of the 41st edition of PRAGATI, the Prime Minister requested all ministries and state governments to use the PM GatiShakti portal for infrastructure project planning. During the meeting, the Prime Minister highlighted the timely resolution of land acquisition, transfer of public services and other issues. He also expressed better coordination between the central and the state for the completion of projects on time. Also Read: Maritime India Vision 2030: 114 projects under Sagarmala Centers program worth Rs 99,210 cr implemented in Maharashtra Nine key projects The nine infrastructure projects that were examined on Wednesday are three projects from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, two projects from the Ministry of Railways and one project each from the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Coal, the Ministry of Oil and Natural Gas. , and Ministry of Health and Family. These nine infrastructure projects have a cumulative cost of over Rs 41,500 crores. It has spread to 13 states namely: Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Arunachal Pradesh. Also Read: Punjab Road Infra: 4 Lane Wide Section from Phagwara to Rupnagar to Cut Jalandhar-Chandigarh Journey Time Nearly Half Details Inside Amrit Sarovar Mission During the PRAGATI meeting, Prime Minister Modi undertook real-time viewing of Amrit Sarovar sites using drones in Kishanganj, Bihar and Botad of Gujarat. He also advised relevant departments to complete all pending project works before the onset of the monsoon. The program aims to rejuvenate all water bodies across the country and thus the water holding capacity will be increased to almost 50 crore cubic meters. This will help conserve water for the future. About PRAGATI The Pragati is a multi-modal ICT-based platform for proactive governance and rapid implementation, involving Central and State governments. In the meetings, so far, 328 projects with a total cost of Rs 15.82 lakh crore have been discussed.

