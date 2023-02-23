James O’Brien criticizes Laura Kuenssberg’s response to Stephen Flynn on the BBC





Appearing on the BBC’s flagship Sunday morning political show, Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg, the SNP leader in Westminster shared his thoughts on Boris Johnson’s handling of Northern Ireland Protocol. Asked what he thought of Johnson influencing Rishi Sunak in a new Northern Ireland deal, he said: Listen, we were in this situation because Boris Johnson lied. However, Kuenssberg responded by saying it was quite expensive. Flynn continued: It’s true, though, because Boris Johnson said his deal was ready for the oven and he acted like there would be no problem and there are obviously extreme problems with the protocol. “The idea that he didn’t lie – is patently absurd.”@mrjamesob holds Laura Kuenssberg accountable after she behaved in an absolutely reprehensible way in disputing the accusation that Boris Johnson lied. pic.twitter.com/omxboFAz1Y LBC (@LBC) February 22, 2023 Now LBC host James OBrien has called Kuenssberg’s response to Flynn reprehensible because Boris Johnson said he promised there would be no border in the Irish Sea and his deal was entirely compatible with the Good Friday Agreement. Speaking on his radio show, OBrien played the clip of Laura Kuenssberg and Stephen Flynn and said: Laura Kuenssberg, who now presents the flagship Sunday morning show, is behaving in an absolutely reprehensible way. It is not a filler. This is a statement of fact. It is a simple statement of fact. But what I’m doing with Laura Kuenssberg is using her as an example of what happened to a whole country. So she is guilty, of course she is, but she is not unique. READ MORE: 40 Days For Life protesters begin 40 days of ‘vigils’ in Glasgow He then proceeds to state obvious truths such as the sun will rise tomorrow and plays the clip of Kuenssberg replying that it’s busy enough. It was Stephen Flynn, an elected MP, the Westminster leader of Scotland’s largest party, describing the facts, he continued. Describe liars. Describe a liar and describe lies. But the idea that you can be the BBC’s most experienced interviewer and challenge someone by stating facts about a) Boris Johnson and b) Brexit. He [Boris Johnson] said that none of the things that are happening right now would happen. READ MORE:Ash Regan calls for ‘calm’ in race to become new SNP leader He said checks in the Irish Sea would only take place on his dead body. Well I have news for you, there are currently checks on goods entering Ireland. It’s not a charge, it’s a matter of fact. It comes after the BBC apologized for comments by Jeremy Vine, in which he said no UK party said we had to come back during a post-Brexit continental relations discussion. In an apology published on Tuesday, the BBC confirmed that the SNP was in fact supporting Scotland’s reintegration into the EU.

