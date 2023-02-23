Xi Jinping – China approves $700 million loan to Pakistan





The funds will be transferred to the central bank this week Chinese President Xi Jinping Picture file



|



Islamabad

|

Posted on 23.02.23, 00:46 China, Pakistan’s all-time ally, has approved a $700 million loan and the funds will be transferred to the central bank this week, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced on Wednesday as the cash-strapped country tried avoid a financial crisis. Dar’s announcement on the loan by the China Development Bank (CDB) board of directors came a day after Pakistan’s National Assembly unanimously passed a finance bill to increase tax revenue to meet IMF requirements for seeking a $1.1 billion loan facility to avert an economic collapse. Dar said all formalities have been completed with the CBD and the funds will be transferred to the State Bank of Pakistan. The formalities have been completed and the board of the China Development Bank has approved the $700 million facility for Pakistan. This amount should be received this week by the State Bank of Pakistan which will strengthen its foreign exchange reserves! Dar tweeted. Pakistan has a chronic balance-of-payments problem that worsened last year as the country’s foreign exchange reserves fell to critical levels. As of February 10, the central bank had only $3.2 billion in reserves, enough to cover barely three weeks of imports. To stem the outflow of dollars, the government has imposed restrictions, only allowing imports of essential food and medicine until a rescue package is agreed with the IMF, which is seen as essential for the country avoids payment default. Pakistan has already responded to IMF requests, including mobilizing an additional 170 billion rupees of revenue by June before releasing $1.1 billion from an already agreed $7 billion loan program. The country needed about $10 billion to $12 billion in June to repay its borrowings and close the current account deficit. The government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to implement measures to cut spending by increasing taxes on the public and reducing state spending.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/world/china-approves-700m-loan-to-pakistan/cid/1918253 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos