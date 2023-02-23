The earthquake destroyed Turkey’s institutional facade. Erdogan could tear down the rest

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and in no way represent the editorial position of Euronews.

There are no words that can fully describe the pain people in Turkey and Syria have been feeling for weeks after the devastating earthquake that left tens of thousands dead and millions displaced.

Words fail to describe this tragic incident which is said to have affected some 24 million people living in the region. The number of human lives changed forever is almost too impossible to grasp.

However, there is a lot to be said for all the misfortunes surrounding the disaster, although it may be too early to tell.

Yet when people have experienced such deeply painful and horrific misfortune, it would be unconscionable or immoral to remain silent.

Now is not the time to make provocations or set an agenda, but someone has to write it down.

What happened to Turkey is not a natural disaster but rather a political disaster.

Authoritarianism and corruption are at fault

In other words, if the effects of the 2023 earthquake are mainly due to negligence before and after the event, the problem cannot be faked and considered a simple natural disaster.

The severity of the consequences affecting people’s lives is the result of both institutional and societal breakdown.

For many years, warnings from scientists were ignored by the government.

This is not unexpected for an authoritarian structure that closes its mind to the opinions of those outside the party and the government. But when human life is at stake, this is unacceptable.

Yet one fact remains: the permits for most of the destroyed buildings were issued within the last ten years.

This means that these buildings were built at a time when President Recep Tayyip Erdoan’s AKP party, in power since 2003, was becoming increasingly authoritarian and forging a neo-patrimonial administration.

Zoning permit or seismic testing have been circumvented by corruption and bribery. Some owners of unsanitary properties have been granted “zoning amnesties”.

Accusations have persisted for years that only those loyal to the AKP party regularly end up as beneficiaries of public contracts for roads, schools and hospitals in Turkey.

As a result, just a few days ago, the number of buildings that collapsed ended up over 60,000including several hospitals.

While more than 130 contractors are believed to be under investigation in the matter, no one responsible has yet been brought to justice.

Government failures pile up

All of these disturbances took place long before the earthquake. But what happened immediately after is tangible proof that Turkey is becoming a failed state.

For example, Erdoan, although he controls everything, only appeared in front of the cameras after about 25 hours and not immediately after the disaster.

The fact that he first called his own mayors in the region who are also among his strongest supporters and only contacted other opposition municipalities in response to criticism is not only a political blunder but also a major problem in terms of morality.

The government reacted even more violently towards journalists and online critics who dared to publicly criticize the response, stop and continue at least a dozen of them for allegedly “inciting the people to animosity and hatred” and “disseminating disinformation” after Erdoan called them “dishonorable”.

While the authorities scrambled to arm their critics, the inability of aid agencies to coordinate, the inability of institutions to cooperate with each other, the state’s lack of crucial aid materials and its powerlessness to meeting the needs of the populations in a timely manner have, in itself, a symbolic collapse of the institutional structure of Turkey.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, or AFAD, founded by Erdoan and led by the AK Party, designed in 2009 to “coordinate post-disaster response”, was particularly pointed out by critics as being too inadequate and inexperienced to handle a disaster of this magnitude.

Its disaster response service chief, smail Palakolu, appointed by Erdoan in January, is a theologian by vocation. How his past experience leading the country’s Directorate of Religious Affairs made him the first choice for the job also needs to be questioned.

Yet AFAD was given full control of the disaster response, government officials effectively prohibit any other coordination outside this particular body.

Economy Minister Nureddin Nebati can easily lie and say everything is under control when calling on those who lost their livesour martyrsmeaning “our martyrs”.

It’s not a sacred cause for them to be edicts. Their lives were lost due to the inability of political leaders to fulfill their obligations due to their conflicting interests.

Policy change could avert major social trauma

Moreover, the disaster once again exposed Turkey’s flawed foreign policy.

No doubt Russia eventually helped Turkey, but the first and most generous support came from the United States, Israel and many other Western countries with which Erdoan’s Turkey has always been at odds.

Last but not least, the mass mobilization, sacrifices and aid efforts are all commendable, but changing and transforming Turkish society is not doing as well in this regard as one might think.

Looting destroyed synagogues, snatching other people’s intact property, robbing supermarkets or raising the prices of aid materials is, above all, hypocritical and dishonest in a society that identifies itself as pious and moral.

The truth is that this disaster will cause great social trauma, that’s for sure.

To avoid this, whatever happens, it must result in political change.

Because it was the political institutions themselves that turned the natural phenomenon into a disaster, if there is no restoration at the state and societal level one way or another, I don’t even want to think about what will happen to us the next time disaster strikes.

You can postpone elections because of war, not an earthquake

Before the earthquake, the upcoming elections were high on the agenda.

The most important questions in the country were whether Erdoan would run again and whether the opposition bloc would somehow find a common candidate who could potentially overthrow him.

But now the agenda has quickly changed, and these elections could be Erdoan’s downfall.

Erdoan’s declaration of a state of emergency in 10 provinces following the parliamentary vote has raised the possibility of postponing the elections, which were originally scheduled for June 18 but have now been brought forward to May 14.

Government officials, noting that 15% of the country’s population lives in the earthquake zone and that a three-month state of emergency has been declared, say it is too early to make a decision on the elections , while the opposition says they should take place immediately .

Some government officials, however, stress that Erdoan is not concerned about the elections.

The opposition has argued that it is constitutionally impossible to postpone the elections to a later date, pointing out that Article 78 of the country’s Constitution stipulates that the elections can only be postponed “due to war”.

In fact, party leaders have made it clear that there is no provision that the vote can be delayed due to an “earthquake or other natural disaster”.

Further disruption of Turkey’s democratic foundations could be deadly

If there is to be a postponement, it can only be done with the consensus of political parties in parliament and a temporary amendment to the constitution.

The ruling party’s willingness to avoid leaving Erdoan vulnerable at the polls means the government can be expected to continue to look for ways to postpone the elections to avoid being crushed at the polls. .

Yet any decision to delay the election would be political and unconstitutional, undermining its legitimacy.

At a time when Turkey is still reeling from murderous government failures, further self-serving disruptions to the country’s foundations could prove deadly for what remains of its democracy.

As in all those years before the February earthquake, the Turkish people deserve better.

Dr Ahmet Erdi ztrk is Associate Professor of Politics and International Relations at London Metropolitan University and author of “Religion, Identity and Power: Turkey and the Balkans in the 21st Century”.

