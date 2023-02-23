Jokowi urges all governors to encourage public spending





The government must encourage the population to spend as much as possible to boost our economic growth Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has called on all governors of Indonesia to encourage public spending with the aim of boosting national economic growth. “The government should encourage the public to spend as much as possible to stimulate our economic growth,” the head of state noted at the 2023 National Working Meeting (Rakernas) of the Association of Provincial Governments of Indonesia (APPSI). in Balikpapan, East Kalimantan. THURSDAY. Jokowi reminded governors of their obligation to maintain and increase household consumption. In 2022, Jokowi reported that public consumption or household consumption had reached 4.93%. To this end, it is optimistic that by 2024, the public consumption rate would be recorded at 5.4%. “If this happens, economic growth will automatically increase. Therefore, issues related to public spending should not be held back by regional governments,” he stressed. The President cited examples of small measures that could be taken by regional governments, such as organizing artistic and sporting events to encourage public spending. By 2022, government expenditure withheld and not spent or remained in bank savings had reached Rs 690 trillion. It shows that people are reining in their consumption, he said. “It means people held back their consumption. They didn’t want to buy new things or go to the market, restaurant, mall or any store. It was better for them to keep the money” , said Jokowi. Moreover, the head of state urged governors to encourage public spending, as it helps maintain economic growth. “Right now, we need to encourage our people to spend their money. This is no longer a savings phase. This year is different because we need economic growth to be maintained, and if possible, it must be increased” , concluded the President. Related News: State spending up 11.2% hits Rs 141.4 trillion in January: minister

