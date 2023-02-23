Politics
Gautam Adani – Port of Haifa: Unlike Narendra Modi, Israel is not silent on Adanis
Naor Gilon says handing over strategic asset to Indian company was a sign of deep trust
|
New Delhi
|
Posted on 23.02.23, 03:38
The Adanis have found a foreign friend who is not as old as George Soros, one of the criteria set by India’s foreign minister to identify sympathizers. Naor Gilon, Israel’s ambassador to India, said Wednesday he was confident that the Adani Group’s unrest following the Hindenburg Research report would not affect Haifa’s port development.
Gilon said handing over the strategic asset to an Indian company was a sign of deep confidence. This (port) is Adani’s core business. He knows what to do and that benefits both Adani, Israel and India…, the ambassador added.
At 59, the ambassador is decidedly younger than 92-year-old Soros, who has been called old, rich, opinionated and dangerous by Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar. The billionaire had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should answer questions from foreign investors and parliament on the allegations against the Adani Group and suggested the controversy could weaken Modis’ grip on government and facilitate a democratic revival in India. .
Ambassador Gilon is probably better known than Soros among Modis supporters. The envoy had taken it upon himself to criticize Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid for callingThe Kashmir Files a propaganda and vulgarity film at the Goa International Indian Film Festival.
But that hadn’t stopped Gilon from being the recipient of a message praising Hitler. On Wednesday, discussing the port of Haifa while briefing the media to mark 30 years of diplomatic relations between India and Israel, Gilon said: I think it was a very important decision from our point of view.
Stressing that the port of Haifa is one of two ports in Israel with the military, he said: This is from our perspective a sign of deep confidence in placing our strategic assets in the hands of corporations. Indian.
Israel handed over the port of Haifa to a consortium from the Adani Group last month, coinciding with the storm unleashed by the Hindenburg Research report. The Consortium of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) and Israels Gadot Group have won the tender to privatize the port of Haifa for $1.18 billion.
The Adani Group holds a 70% stake in the consortium. Emphasizing that the ports are the bread and butter of the Adani Group, Gilon said: They have the potential to make the port of Haifa the port it needs and to increase trade in the region, trade between the India and Israel.
On the question of whether Israel has apprehensions about the Adani Group’s ability to finance the development of the port of Haifa on time, given its recent problems, the ambassador pointed out that they had paid the full cost and that the port already had the money for it.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/world/haifa-port-unlike-narendra-modi-israel-not-silent-on-adanis/cid/1918287
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Chatgpt Misinformation: AI Chatbots Like Bard and ChatGPT Fuel Fear of Misinformation Nightmare
- ULA Announces May Launch of First Vulcan
- This artist hopes to buy Jeff Koons’ broken balloon dogExBulletin
- A new mobile pack allows smartphones to send texts via satellite.smartphone
- Ukraine war: Reporting from Kiev as Russia’s invasion begins – BBC News
- BurgerFi Wins Best Burger Award at 2023 South Beach Wine & Food Festival Burger Bash
- “The Conservative Party is the Brexit Party” – Sebastian Payne, Director of Onward
- Apple analyst Kuo says low-end VR headset will launch in 2025
- Russian aggression threatens efforts to protect nature beyond Ukraine
- The new sanctions ban every item Russia uses on the battlefield
- Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Marking One Year Since Russian Invasion of Ukraine > US Department of Defense > Release
- The transfer moves into the final stages following full council approval by City of York Council