Gautam Adani – Port of Haifa: Unlike Narendra Modi, Israel is not silent on Adanis

Gilon said handing over the strategic asset to an Indian company was a sign of deep confidence. This (port) is Adani’s core business. He knows what to do and that benefits both Adani, Israel and India…, the ambassador added.

The Adanis have found a foreign friend who is not as old as George Soros, one of the criteria set by India’s foreign minister to identify sympathizers. Naor Gilon, Israel’s ambassador to India, said Wednesday he was confident that the Adani Group’s unrest following the Hindenburg Research report would not affect Haifa’s port development.

At 59, the ambassador is decidedly younger than 92-year-old Soros, who has been called old, rich, opinionated and dangerous by Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar. The billionaire had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should answer questions from foreign investors and parliament on the allegations against the Adani Group and suggested the controversy could weaken Modis’ grip on government and facilitate a democratic revival in India. .

Ambassador Gilon is probably better known than Soros among Modis supporters. The envoy had taken it upon himself to criticize Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid for callingThe Kashmir Files a propaganda and vulgarity film at the Goa International Indian Film Festival.

But that hadn’t stopped Gilon from being the recipient of a message praising Hitler. On Wednesday, discussing the port of Haifa while briefing the media to mark 30 years of diplomatic relations between India and Israel, Gilon said: I think it was a very important decision from our point of view.

Stressing that the port of Haifa is one of two ports in Israel with the military, he said: This is from our perspective a sign of deep confidence in placing our strategic assets in the hands of corporations. Indian.

Israel handed over the port of Haifa to a consortium from the Adani Group last month, coinciding with the storm unleashed by the Hindenburg Research report. The Consortium of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) and Israels Gadot Group have won the tender to privatize the port of Haifa for $1.18 billion.

The Adani Group holds a 70% stake in the consortium. Emphasizing that the ports are the bread and butter of the Adani Group, Gilon said: They have the potential to make the port of Haifa the port it needs and to increase trade in the region, trade between the India and Israel.

On the question of whether Israel has apprehensions about the Adani Group’s ability to finance the development of the port of Haifa on time, given its recent problems, the ambassador pointed out that they had paid the full cost and that the port already had the money for it.