- Putin meets with senior diplomat Wang Yi
- Putin asks Xi to visit Russia
- Putin: ties reach ‘new frontiers’
- Wang: Others can’t undermine our relationship
- Wang: Sino-Russian ties are not directed against others
Politics
US concerned about China-Russia relations as Putin signals Xi visit
MOSCOW/WASHINGTON, Feb 22 (Reuters) – The United States is concerned about greater alignment between China and Russia, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed the “new borders in relations with Beijing and signaled that Xi Jinping would do so. visit his country.
News of Xi’s visit comes as Washington says China is considering supplying arms for Russia’s war in Ukraine, a move that would threaten to escalate the conflict into a Russia-China confrontation by one side and Ukraine and the US-led NATO military alliance. the other.
Putin welcomed China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, to the Kremlin on Wednesday, telling him that bilateral trade was better than expected and could soon reach $200 billion a year from $185 billion in 2022.
“We are expecting a visit from the President of the People’s Republic of China to Russia, we agreed,” Putin told Wang, referring to Xi.
“Everything is progressing, developing. We are reaching new frontiers,” Putin said.
US State Department spokesman Ned Price said Wang’s visit to Russia on the eve of the first anniversary of the war was further evidence of Beijing’s alignment with Moscow.
“We are concerned because these two countries share a vision,” Price said during a press briefing. “It’s a vision (…) of an era in which big countries could bully small countries, borders could be redrawn by force, an era in which force could do good,” he said. -he declares.
“We haven’t seen the PRC provide lethal aid to Russia yet, but we don’t think they’ve taken it off the table either,” Price added.
Russian news agency Tass quoted Wang – who held a separate meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov – as saying China would “firmly adhere to an objective and impartial position and play a constructive role in resolving politics of the crisis” in Ukraine.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said it welcomed China’s more active role in resolving the conflict and said it appreciated China’s “balanced approach”. But in a separate statement, the ministry said Lavrov and Wang did not discuss a Chinese peace plan.
For Putin, the backing of major Chinese powers amid the biggest confrontation with the West since the height of the Cold War allows him to present Russia’s isolation in the West as a leaning towards Asia.
Wang told Putin that relations between the two countries have withstood an unstable international situation.
The relationship between China and Russia, Wang said through an interpreter, was not directed against any third party, but would not “succumb to pressure from third parties either” – a clear blow to the UNITED STATES.
“Together, we support multipolarity and democratization in international relations,” Wang told Putin.
When Xi met Putin face to face just before Russia sent troops to Ukraine in February 2022, they sealed a “limitless” partnership that sparked anxiety in the West.
XI AND PUTIN
Russia is now more dependent on Beijing than ever and is a junior partner to a resurgent China, which is already leading many 21st century technologies.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday warned Wang of the consequences if China provided lethal support for the Russian invasion, which Beijing denied doing.
After Blinken’s warnings, which he gave without evidence, China said the United States was unable to make demands.
Xi backed Putin during the conflict in Ukraine, resisting Western pressure to isolate Moscow. Sino-Russian trade has boomed since the invasion, and China is Russia’s biggest buyer of oil, a major source of income for Moscow’s state coffers.
Reuters reporting; edited by Gareth Jones, Michael Martina, David Ljunggren and Josie Kao
Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
