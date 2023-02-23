Is Boris Johnson plotting to eliminate Rishi Sunak?





Photo by Stefan Rousseau/WPA Pool/Getty Images gGeorge Osbornes the accusation that Boris Johnson plot to supplant Rishi Sunak was, by a remarkable coincidence, almost word for word the private view of Downing Street. My current snout insisted the ex-Chancellors’ outburst on fellow Bullingdon Club luminary was unsanctioned but echoed the No 10 line. For Johnson to wreck the peace and prosperity of Northern Ireland is a price he will gladly pay for a return. Sunak is pleading with influential lawmakers close to Johnson and Liz Truss, I am told, to persuade his rivals to step down. Good luck with that. Defenestration of Damian Greens by Tory parties The Borisite trend is terrifying One Nationers ahead of the July 23 deadline for local associations to readopt or drop their MPs. However, the vengeful Johnsonists may be doing Green an unintended service. He is close to sixty, and a cozy seat in the Lords might prove friendlier than the hard work of the opposition in the Commons. Green is considered a shoo-in for a consolation peerage. [See also: Why the Tory right wants hush from Truss on tax-cuts] Z-list star Matt Hancocks squeeze, Gina Coladangelo, was paid 13,000 out of public funds before CCTV of him fondling his behind triggered the resignations of the then health secretary and non-executive departmental director. The recently released Whitehall accounts give the sum, to the nearest thousand, for the first time. Meanwhile, the next planned stop on Hancocks’ rehab tour is a Covid webinar in conversation to discuss his brocade Pandemic Logs. Before the event, the organizers invited participants to submit their questions via an online form. Can we suggest one, in relation to his publishing deal: how much of your fee are you going to donate to charity this time around? Faster justice promised by former chief prosecutor Keir Starmer and shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper does not extend to Labour’s ossified disciplinary system. MPs: Conor McGinn (December 2022), Christina Rees (October 2022), Nick Brown and Rupa Huq (both September 2022), Neil Coyle (February 2022) and Jeremy Corbyn (October 2020). Former Jarrow MP Stephen Hepburn, suspended in October 2019 so unable to stand in that year’s election, is still awaiting a verdict on his membership despite having since paid his dues. Select and enter your email address morning call



A quick and essential guide to national and world politics from the New Statesman’s political team.

The crash



A weekly newsletter helping you put the pieces of the global economic downturn together.

World Review



The New Statesmans world affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday.

Green times



The New Statesmans weekly environmental email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and natural crises – in your inbox every Thursday.

Culture Edit



Our weekly culture newsletter, from books and art to pop culture and memes, sent every Friday.

Weekly Highlights



A weekly digest of some of the best stories featured in the latest issue of The New Statesman, sent out each Saturday.

Ideas and letters



A newsletter featuring the best writings from the ideas and archives section of the NS, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history – sent every Wednesday.

Events and offers



Sign up to receive information about NS events, subscription offers and product updates.





Your email address



Job title

Job title

administration office

arts and culture

Crew member

Business / Corporate Services

Customer / Customer Service

Communication

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Management and maintenance of facilities / grounds

Financial management

Health – Medical and Nursing Management

HR, training and organizational development

Information and communication technologies

Information services, statistics, records, archives

Infrastructure Management – Transportation, Utilities

Lawyers and practitioners

Librarians and library management

Management

Marketing

OHS, Risk Management

Operations management

Planning, policy, strategy

Print, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, asset and fleet management

Public relations and media

Purchasing and Supply

Quality management

Scientific and technical research and development

Security and Law Enforcement

Delivery service

Sports and leisures

Travel, Lodging, Tourism

Wellness, Community / Social Services Job title administration office arts and culture Crew member Business / Corporate Services Customer / Customer Service Communication Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Management and maintenance of facilities / grounds Financial management Health – Medical and Nursing Management HR, training and organizational development Information and communication technologies Information services, statistics, records, archives Infrastructure Management – Transportation, Utilities Lawyers and practitioners Librarians and library management Management Marketing OHS, Risk Management Operations management Planning, policy, strategy Print, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, asset and fleet management Public relations and media Purchasing and Supply Quality management Scientific and technical research and development Security and Law Enforcement Delivery service Sports and leisures Travel, Lodging, Tourism Wellness, Community / Social Services



Register

Starmer promises to stop Corbyn from getting back up although he allowed him, for the time being, to remain a member of the party, he considered who could fight Islington North for the job. A seasoned strategist believes Labor needs a candidate whose last name starts with an A or a B, to edge Corbyn on the ballot. It would be a blow to pop-loving Mary Creagh. [See also: Who will be Keir Starmers chief of staff?]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/commons-confidential/2023/02/george-osborne-boris-johnson-plotting-sunak The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos