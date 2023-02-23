Politics
Is Boris Johnson plotting to eliminate Rishi Sunak?
gGeorge Osbornes the accusation that Boris Johnson plot to supplant Rishi Sunak was, by a remarkable coincidence, almost word for word the private view of Downing Street. My current snout insisted the ex-Chancellors’ outburst on fellow Bullingdon Club luminary was unsanctioned but echoed the No 10 line. For Johnson to wreck the peace and prosperity of Northern Ireland is a price he will gladly pay for a return. Sunak is pleading with influential lawmakers close to Johnson and Liz Truss, I am told, to persuade his rivals to step down. Good luck with that.
Defenestration of Damian Greens by Tory parties The Borisite trend is terrifying One Nationers ahead of the July 23 deadline for local associations to readopt or drop their MPs. However, the vengeful Johnsonists may be doing Green an unintended service. He is close to sixty, and a cozy seat in the Lords might prove friendlier than the hard work of the opposition in the Commons. Green is considered a shoo-in for a consolation peerage.
[See also: Why the Tory right wants hush from Truss on tax-cuts]
Z-list star Matt Hancocks squeeze, Gina Coladangelo, was paid 13,000 out of public funds before CCTV of him fondling his behind triggered the resignations of the then health secretary and non-executive departmental director. The recently released Whitehall accounts give the sum, to the nearest thousand, for the first time. Meanwhile, the next planned stop on Hancocks’ rehab tour is a Covid webinar in conversation to discuss his brocade Pandemic Logs. Before the event, the organizers invited participants to submit their questions via an online form. Can we suggest one, in relation to his publishing deal: how much of your fee are you going to donate to charity this time around?
Faster justice promised by former chief prosecutor Keir Starmer and shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper does not extend to Labour’s ossified disciplinary system. MPs: Conor McGinn (December 2022), Christina Rees (October 2022), Nick Brown and Rupa Huq (both September 2022), Neil Coyle (February 2022) and Jeremy Corbyn (October 2020). Former Jarrow MP Stephen Hepburn, suspended in October 2019 so unable to stand in that year’s election, is still awaiting a verdict on his membership despite having since paid his dues.
Starmer promises to stop Corbyn from getting back up although he allowed him, for the time being, to remain a member of the party, he considered who could fight Islington North for the job. A seasoned strategist believes Labor needs a candidate whose last name starts with an A or a B, to edge Corbyn on the ballot. It would be a blow to pop-loving Mary Creagh.
[See also: Who will be Keir Starmers chief of staff?]
