Cabinet holds weekly meeting – Gulf Times







HE Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani chaired the regular Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday at his headquarters in the Amiri Diwan.

Following the meeting, HE the Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs issued the following statement:

At the start of the meeting, the Cabinet welcomed the results of the tour of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani during the period from February 12 to 15, which included a working visit to the Republic of Turkey, an official visit to the Italian Republic, and a working visit to the French Republic.

The Cabinet asserted that His Highness’s fruitful talks with President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella and President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron reflect the depth and strength of Turkey’s relations. State of Qatar with the three countries, strengthened its existing strategic partnerships with them and opened up new horizons to develop relations and expand cooperation in various fields, in addition to exchanging views on various regional and international issues that had place during talks and coordination of efforts to deal with the aftermath of the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

After that, the Cabinet considered the topics on its agenda as follows:

First – the Cabinet was informed about the approval by the Shura Council of the following bills:

1- A draft law on combating the concealment of non-Qatari exercise of commercial, economic and professional activities in violation of the law.

2- A Bill to Amend Certain Provisions of the GCC States Fertilizers and Agricultural Soil (Regulation) Act No. (24) of 2006.

3- A draft law on property division procedures.

Second – Approval in principle of a draft Cabinet Decision to amend certain provisions of the Income Tax Law Implementing Regulations issued by Cabinet Decision No. (39) of 2019.

Third – Take the necessary steps to ratify:

1- An Agreement between the Government of Qatar and the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Mutual Encouragement and Protection of Investments.

2- A cooperation agreement in the field of higher education, postgraduate studies and science between the Ministry of Education and Higher Education of Qatar and the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Republic from Kazakhstan.

3- A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Government of Qatar and the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan on issues of joint cooperation in the field of healthcare.

4- A Protocol Amending an Agreement on Waiver of Visa Requirement for Holders of Diplomatic and Special Passports between the Government of the State of Qatar and the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Fourth – Approval of participation in the international industrial fair Hannover Messe 2023 in the Federal Republic of Germany, during the period from April 17 to 21, 2023.

Fifth – The Cabinet considered the following issues and made the appropriate decisions on them:

1- A draft Amiri decision amending certain provisions of Decision No. (59) of 2018 establishing the Civil Defense Council.

2- The first annual report of the Civil Defense Council.

3- The study carried out by the Qatar Stock Exchange on the increase in the percentage of participation of non-Qatari investors in the capital of certain companies and its impact on the stock market.

4- A proposal from the Bureau of Civil Service and Government Development regarding the general guidelines for employee performance appraisal (performance management system).

Sixthly – The Cabinet listened to the presentation made by HE the Chairman of the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau on the monthly report on the employment of Qataris through the National Employment Platform (Kawader) and its recommendations, and took the appropriate decision thereon.

