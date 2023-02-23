Rishi Sunaks struggles to make Brexit work in Northern Ireland

J he feels dj vu was a must this week. Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, has grappled with the most difficult problem created by Britain’s decision to leave the EU in 2016, the status of Northern Ireland. His efforts have drawn predictable opposition, from hardline Brexiteers in Westminster and trade unionists in the province. As The Economist In press, Mr Sunaks proposed an agreement to revise the Northern Ireland Protocol was at stake and with it the prospects for effective government on either side of the Irish Sea.

The protocol was concocted by Boris Johnson in 2019. It left the province in the European single market for goods and imposed controls for products crossing the Irish Sea from Britain. In protest against this forced separation, the Democratic Unionist Party ( DUP ), the main (pro-British) Unionist party, withdrew from the Northern Irish executive in February 2022. He said he would not return until the protocol was effectively scrapped. THE DUP Its intransigence was reinforced last May when Mr Johnson himself proposed a bill allowing Britain to unilaterally cancel the protocol if the EU did not soften it. He also asked the European Court of Justice ( ECJ ) loses all jurisdiction in the province. Relations between Britain and the EU distinctly sour.

Mr Sunak’s elevation to Downing Street has changed the mood music for the better. THE EU admitted to having been overzealous in its border controls. The proposed deal provides that goods transiting through Britain and remaining in Northern Ireland will be able to pass through a green channel with minimal inspections; only goods likely to enter Ireland, and therefore the single market, must pass through a red channel with full controls. This was facilitated by a British concession, which was to give the EU access to live data on the movement of goods. There will also be a system of trusted traders with few, if any, controls.

On the governance of the protocol also, an agreement is emerging. Sunak appears to have secured agreement on a mechanism by which the EU promises to discuss with interested parties in Northern Ireland the application of the new single market laws. Regarding the ECJ although he must remain the ultimate arbiter of EU law, both parties agreed that, in practice, disputes should be settled without the need to consult it.

A compromise of this type could give Northern Ireland the best of both worlds, with free access to both British and EU markets. As Katy Hayward of Queens University Belfast notes, public opinion in Northern Ireland consistently supports the protocol, as does a clear majority in the Northern Ireland Assembly (although almost all trade unionists support it). oppose). When Mr Sunak traveled to Belfast on February 17 to discuss his plans, the DUP leader, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, was cautiously optimistic.

Caution has since taken over from optimism. Others in the DUP , as well as hardline Brexit Tories, have spoken out against the deal. They object that the ECJ would continue to play a visible role in Britain and that Northern Ireland would not have a veto over changes to single market rules. Mr Johnson, who blames Mr Sunak for his own ousting last year, said he was opposed to the scrapping of the bill authorizing the cancellation of the protocol. Sir Jeffrey now seems more suspicious.

After that ? The UK government and the European Commission keep talking, even if the scope for big changes is limited: EU the negotiators have no mandate to rewrite the treaty. Mr Sunak could simply choose to push forward into the teeth of the opposition. An agreement does not even strictly require parliamentary approval, precisely because it does not change the text of the protocol. In a vote, the Labor opposition promised to back him if needed.

Confronting hardliners in Westminster is also easier than it used to be. Public interest in Brexit has dissipated; unlike 2019, there is no deadline to give true leverage to Brexiteers. If Mr Sunak wants to appease them, he can go ahead with an ill-advised bill to scrap the withholdings EU laws and with plans to accelerate the bloc’s regulatory divergence in certain areas.

The hardest problem is to win the round DUP , whose reluctance to endorse a deal is less about ideological purity and more about fear of his own constituents. Two-thirds of Unionist voters want the party to continue to veto devolved government unless the protocol is scrapped altogether or radically rewritten. If Mr. Sunak forced a deal on the province but the DUP continued its boycott, Northern Ireland’s power-sharing agreements mean it could not have its own government for years. In the short term, an uncompromising DUP could do well at the polls. In the long term, this could weaken support for trade unionism itself: what good is a political movement that is defined by the refusal to govern?

Even if the DUP reluctantly returned to government, the Northern Irish enigma remains. The growing divergence in regulations between Great Britain and EU would mean more, not less, checks in the Irish Sea. Mr. Sunak is not offering the only option that would do the most to make the protocols more flexible, which aligns with EU veterinary standards.

A potential Labor government, however, is likely to be looking for exactly that. If Mr. Sunak fails to complete his deal, the current unsatisfactory application of the protocol and the DUP the boycott will almost certainly continue until the next election, scheduled for January 2025. If Labor then takes power, it will seek to strike a radical new deal with Europe and resolve once and for all the issue of North Ireland. But waiting another nearly two years for a rapprochement with Brussels would not be good for the British or Northern Irish economies. And Mr Sunak would be greatly weakened another in a growing line of Brexit-defeated Tory prime ministers. Dj-vu, indeed.

