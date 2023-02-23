Vladimir Putin insisted on his desire to receive Xi Jinping: it would give more impetus to the development of our relationship

Russian President receives Wang Yi in Moscow, assures ties between the two countries are reaching ‘new frontiers’

the russian president Vladimir Poutine said Wednesday that Xi Jinping of China to visit Russia, stating that relations had reached new frontiers while the United States feared that Beijing would provide material support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Chinese arms deliveries to Russia will threaten possible escalation of the war in Ukraine to the point of turning it into a confrontation between Russia there Chinaon the one hand, and Ukraine and the military alliance of I WILL TAKE led by the United States, on the other hand.

Putin welcomed China’s top diplomat, Wang Yiand told him that bilateral trade was better than expected and could soon reach $200,000 million a year, up from $185,000 million in 2022.

Putin receives the head of Chinese diplomacy Wang Yi. “Everything is progressing, developing. We are reaching new frontiers, Putin said. (Sputnik/Anton Novoderezhkin/REUTERS)

We look forward to the visit of President of the People’s Republic of China with Russia, we agreed, Mr. Putin told Mr. Wang. We hope to realize our plans in terms of face-to-face meetings which will give an additional impetus to the development of our relations.

Everything progresses, develops. We are reaching new frontiers, Putin added of the relations between the two countries.

Putin stressed that cooperation on the international scene between the People’s Republic of China and the Russian Federation (…) is of great importance for the stability of the international situation. (Sputnik/Anton Novoderezhkin/REUTERS)

Wang told Putin that relations between the two countries had withstood the pressure of a volatile international situation and that crises offered certain opportunities.

The relation between China there RussiaWang said through an interpreter, was not directed against third parties, but neither was it would succumb to pressure from third partiesin clear reference to UNITED STATES.

Together, let’s support the multipolarity and the democratization international relations, Wang told Putin. This responds fully to the course of time and history; it also responds to the interests of most countries.

Wang told Putin that relations between the two countries have withstood the pressure of an unstable international situation and the crises provide certain opportunities. (Sputnik/Anton Novoderezhkin/REUTERS)

Wang is the director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, a post that ranks above the foreign minister.

Previously, he had met with the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, and said he hoped to reach new agreements during his visit to Moscow. No details of the deals were given.

When Xi met Putin face to face just before Russia sent troops to Ukraine, they sealed a association without limits which has caused concern in the West.

China is Russia’s biggest buyer of oil, a major source of revenue for Moscow’s state coffers.

For Putin, the chinese support as a great power in the midst of the greatest confrontation with the West since the height of the Cold War allowed it to present the isolation of Russia in the West as a leaning towards Asia.

for Xi, Russia is more dependent than ever on China. Once the leader of the world communist hierarchy, Russiaafter the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, is today a junior partner of a resurgent China that is already at the forefront of many 21st century technologies.

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of an expanded meeting of heads of state members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on 16 September 2022. REUTERS / Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev

On Saturday, the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinkwarned Wang of the consequences of China’s material support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, saying in an interview after their meeting that Washington feared Beijing was considering supplying arms to Moscow.

Beijing has denied providing military support to Russia.

Asked about the issue of Chinese aid, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry PeskovHe said Beijing officials have already addressed this issue.

They have already answered this question, in fact they flatly denied it. There is nothing to add here.

Following Blinken’s warnings, China said the United States was unable to make requests.

Irrespective of the development of the international situation, China has been committed and remains committed, alongside Russia, to endeavor to preserve the positive trend in the development of relations between the great powersWang told Lavrov.

Wang said he would work for strengthen and deepen relations between Moscow and Beijing.

Xi has stood by Putin throughout the Ukraine conflict, resisting Western pressure to isolate Moscow. Sino-Russian trade has exploded since the invasion of Ukraine, and Russia has boosted oil exports to Asian countries, including China.

(With information from Reuters)

