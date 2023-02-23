Prime Minister Narendra Modi to present 12 post-budget webinars starting today | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address in 12 post-budget webinars starting today. The webinar will also be streamed live on the Department of Defense Production YouTube channel. (Twitter | Narendra Modi) The webinars will continue until March 11, organized to build on Saptarishi’s priorities as outlined in this year’s union budget, the finance ministry said in a press release on Wednesday. The budget date was brought forward to Feb. 1 to give ministries and departments enough time to use the funds on the ground before the onset of the monsoons, the statement said. The series was launched in 2021 with the idea of ​​Jan Bhagidari (participation of peoples), which involves the role of the collective in the implementation of policies. In the spirit of Jan Bhagidari, the programs were designed to promote large-scale public involvement in all events, so that citizens could be inspired by our national heroes and advance the high ideals they stood for, the interior ministry said business. Read also :Karnataka: PM Modi to inaugurate Shivamogga airport on February 27 The webinar program starts on February 23 with green growth, followed by agriculture and cooperatives, harnessing skills and educating young people and others, until March 11, when the agenda ends with PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman (PM VIKAS). The webinar will also be streamed live on the Department of Defense Production YouTube channel. During the presentation of the Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outlined Saptrishi’s priorities for the 2023-24 financial year, listing the Saptarishi (seven priorities) to guide the country through the Amrit Kaal, the 25-year journey towards its centenary as a modern nation. The package will include financial support, job training, digital and green techniques, brand promotion, digital payment, social security, among others, the finance minister said. The seven priorities are inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infrastructure and investment, unlocking potential, green growth, youth power and the financial sector. In a video address, Prime Minister Modi hailed the 2023 budget and said: Amrit Kaal’s first budget will lay a solid foundation for building a developed India. This budget will realize the dreams of an ambitious society, including the poor, the middle class and the farmers. The webinar will feature six breakout sessions covering both the energy and non-energy components of green growth. Stakeholders participating in these webinars will contribute suggestions for better implementation of budget announcements. The union budget considered a number of projects and initiatives spread across various sectors and ministries, namely the green hydrogen mission, energy transition, energy storage projects, renewable energy evacuation, the Green Credit Scheme, PM-PRANAM, the GOBARdhan Scheme, Bhartiya Prakritik Kheti Bio-Input Resource Centers, MISHTI, Amrit Dharohar, Cabotage and Vehicle Replacement. Each post-budget webinar will have three sessions. It will begin with an opening plenary session to which the Prime Minister will address.

